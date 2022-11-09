The 2022 midterm elections have been filled with plenty of close calls and nail biters, but one person never lost faith — Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden. As results became clearer on the morning of Nov. 9, the 28-year old resurfaced an old Twitter thread from 2020 that confirms she’s always been her grandfather’s biggest supporter. This time around, she brought even more receipts to show her support for her grandfather, and Naomi Biden’s words of encouragement proves she had the best tweet about Joe and the midterm elections.

The OG Twitter thread, which began with a tweet that said, “Doubt him, then watch him. He’s been defeating the odds his entire life,” was posted on Feb. 15, 2020. The thread consisted of newspaper clippings detailing her grandfather’s accomplishments throughout the years, from when he first became a senator in 1972 to his presidential win, which was declared on Nov. 7, 2020. Then, two years to the day from the date of the final tweet in the thread, Naomi Biden quote retweeted the post with yet another accomplishment to add to the list. “Every time. The ‘best midterm performance for an incumbent president’s party in 20 years, since George W. Bush’s GOP gained seats following 9/11,’” wrote the president’s granddaughter.

It’s unclear where the quote in Biden’s tweet comes from, but it is true that an incumbent president’s political party tends to get dragged in the first midterm election following their ascension to the Oval Office. FiveThirtyEight points out that, as Biden says in the tweet, an incumbent president’s party has only gained House seats in a midterm once since 1946: In the 2002 election, President George W. Bush’s Republican Party gained an extra 4.3% of the vote share in the House of Representatives. It was the first national election following the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

It’s also true that as of Nov. 9, Democrats are doing better than the historical norm in the midterm elections — but there were still plenty of congressional races too close to call as Biden sent out the tweet at 9:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday. According to CBS, there were still five seats left to be called in the Senate as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Nov. 9, and House control was leaning in favor of Republicans, with 203 seats to 190 seats called.

Still, Naomi Biden’s original 2020 Twitter thread should be a reminder that her grandfather’s list of achievements is already seriously impressive. Included in the multi-tweet thread were newspaper headlines from Biden’s days as a senator where he pushed for legislation that will “punish wife abusers” and “finance shelters,” and brought attention to the personal struggles he had to face along the way, too. One clipping made reference to the seven-month absence Biden had to take from the Senate after suffering from a brain aneurysm, while another addressed the tragic 1972 car accident that took the life of his then-wife, Neilia, and his toddler daughter, also named Naomi.

Though the final results of the 2022 midterms are still unknown, one thing is for certain — Naomi Biden will continue to stand by her grandfather’s side, no matter what the outcome may be.