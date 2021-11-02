In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste Mountain Dew’s new Gingerbread Snap’d flavor.

Keeping up with Mountain Dew’s new flavor releases is no easy feat, and the brand isn’t slowing down as the holidays approach. Case in point: Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d. The new holiday flavor launched on Nov. 1, and on its face, it’s an odd combo that’ll have you scratching your head. To help you make sense of it, this Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d review digs into what this seasonal soda tastes like — and you might just be surprised when you find yourself craving a bottle.

Good ol’ Mountain Dew is a tried and true option when you’re craving something fruity and bubbly, and its trademark citrus flavor comes through in most of the brand’s flavor innovations, like Mystery Voo-Dew and Flamin’ Hot Dew. Before tasting new Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d, I was skeptical about how the OG Dew flavor would blend with that of a gingerbread cookie. According to the label, the soda is described as: “Dew with a blast of artificial gingerbread flavor.” After trying the festive sip myself, I’d say that description is pretty on point.

The first whiffs of Gingerbread Snap’d clued me into the fact that I was about to get something very different than a regular Dew. There’s a subtle yet distinct aroma of the spiced cookie, with notes of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and basically anything you’d smell in a holiday kitchen. When I first sipped the soda, I only tasted the citrus blend of classic Mountain Dew, but the holiday flavor came through as I continued drinking.

On the second and third sips, the gingerbread flavor pushed past the citrus, and the spices (combined with the carbonation) began to tickle my tongue. It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact spices in the “artificial gingerbread flavor,” but the aftertaste has a strong cinnamon flavor. After sipping about one-quarter of the 20-ounce bottle on and off, the gingerbread flavor began to coat my tongue, but the brightness of the citrus held on, sip after sip.

Surprisingly, Gingerbread Snap’d isn’t overly sweet. You’d think the combination of a holiday cookie with a sugary soda would be too much, but the citrus and spice flavors come together nicely for an enjoyable combo — especially when the soda is ice-cold.

If you’re a regular Mountain Dew fan, you’ll definitely want to try this version that puts a holiday spin on the citrus flavor to see how it compares to the OG.

Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d is available at national retailers in 20-ounce bottles and in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans for a limited time. Remember to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules as you add a little spice to your Dew this holiday season.