Mountain Dew’s New Mystery Flavor Doesn’t Taste Like OG Dew At All

In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we take a crack at Mountain Dew’s Voo-Dew mystery flavor.

For the third year in a row, Mountain Dew released Voo-Dew, a Halloween mystery flavor that will seriously keep you guessing. The company’s tradition is very popular among fans, and the mystery concoctions hardly resemble the OG soda. Fans are usually kept wondering what the answer is until right before Halloween. If you want to know, like, right now, this Mountain Dew 2021 mystery flavor review of Voo-Dew will help clue you in to what exactly the company bottled up.

This ~mystery~ flavor launched at the end of August, and Mountain Dew Voo-Dew is available in 20-ounce bottles and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans for a limited time leading up to Halloween. The mystery flavor tradition began in 2019, when Mountain Dew released what would be revealed as a candy corn flavor. A year later, the company put out a sip called Fruit Candy Explosion, which many people thought tasted like Skittles. Looking back, there were some major clues right in the designs of the bottles, with white, orange, and yellow colors on the 2019 logo and a “rainbow” of colors on the 2020 sodas.

The 2021 version is packaged in a mostly light blue design with dark blue, green, and yellow accents. When I first smelled the soda, I got a whiff of berries, but not fresh-picked berries, more like sugar-coated berries — this stuff smells sweet. I was genuinely puzzled after my first sip: It didn’t taste citrusy at all like regular Mountain Dew, but no one flavor jumped out to me. After a few more sips, I could only come to a general conclusion that this drink involves berries of some sort. (It’s also not as sweet as its scent would lead you to believe.)

Mountain Dew

My initial best guess for the flavor was blueberry, which I attribute to a combination of the actual taste and all of the blue on the packaging — but I’m not sure how the flavor accounts for the green and yellow accents in the design. On Twitter, some ventured a guess of a fruit punch flavor, which TBH, after smelling Mountain Dew Voo-Dew for the 57th time, I could also get on board with.

After perusing more Twitter takes, which included more berry, Skittles, and Blue Raspberry Airheads — and then taking one more sip — I’m pretty confident it’s a fruit mixture that includes a berry flavor. (Still no clue how green and yellow fit into that.)

Overall, Mountain Dew Voo-Dew lives up to its mystery name because you’ll go back and forth on the flavor with each sip. Historically, Mountain Dew has revealed the flavor on its Twitter account on Oct. 30, so grab a bottle for yourself and keep an eye out for the official announcement ahead of Halloween.