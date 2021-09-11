Mountain Dew's Spooky New Flavor Is A Total Mystery, So See If You Can Guess It

With spooky season comes plenty of ghoulishly good treats, and Mountain Dew is bringing you a new mysterious sip for the holiday. Back for its third year, the soda brand’s Voo-Dew flavor is the latest iteration in the brand’s mystery flavor lineup, and you’ll want to guess the this year’s flavor in the annual tradition while you can. If you’re ready to try your luck at guessing its taste, here’s where to buy Mountain Dew Voo-Dew mystery Halloween flavor.

The Halloween-inspired Mountain Dew Voo-Dew flavor for 2021 began hitting store shelves on Aug. 30, and it’s sure to be a creepy-good time. You can expect the sip to wow your tastebuds with its “chilling flavor mystery,” but as with any mystery sip, you won’t have any clue about the soda’s actual flavor until you try it for yourself, since Mountain Dew won’t reveal the truth behind the concoction until later on. To give your own best guesses a shot, you can get the limited-time sip at participating retailers nationwide such as Walmart and Kroger stores and for delivery through Instacart. The soda is available in a 12-count pack of 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce single-serve bottles while supplies last. Although it’s unclear what Mountain Dew Voo-Dew costs, it appears to be around the same cost as the OG drink — $1.99 for a 20-ounce bottle or between $4.99 to $5.99 for a 12-count pack — though pricing may vary by location.

If you don’t see Mountain Dew Voo-Dew near you yet, you can check the brand’s online store locator to find a store near you. If you still have trouble finding it, it may still be rolling out to some store shelves, so check back on your next shopping trip.

Once you’ve tasted the Halloween soda, you can guess what the flavor is on social media by posting your best guess, tagging @MountainDEW on Instagram or Twitter, and including the hashtag #VOODEW. Then, all you have to do is wait for Mountain Dew to reveal what the flavor is.

ICYMI, the past Mountain Dew Voo-Dew flavors included a candy corn flavor in fall 2019 and a “Fruit Candy Explosion” flavor similar to Skittles or Starburst candies in fall 2020.

