Mountain Dew Has A New Gingerbread Flavor Just In Time For The Holidays

Get ready to put a holiday twist on the soda you know and love. Mountain Dew dropped a new Gingerbread Snap’d variety that adds gingerbread cookie flavor to the OG sip. Here’s where to buy Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d to sweeten up the holiday season.

Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d is arriving just in time for all your upcoming holiday festivities and parties. According to an email from the brand to Elite Daily, the new flavor pays tribute to gingerbread cookies with flavors of the holiday treats added to Mountain Dew. The bottles and cans even get dressed up for the season with gingerbread cookie characters decorated in red and green accessories like Christmas lights and scarves.

You can purchase Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d in individual 20-ounce bottles or in 12-packs of 12-fl. ounce cans. The sip officially launches on Nov. 1, but it has already started appearing in some stores, according to a representative from the brand. To find a retailer near you that has the flavor in stock, you’ll want to visit mountaindew.com and use the store locator to search for locations. You’ll find Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d at both nationwide retailers as well as in the soda section of your local convenience store, so make sure to keep an eye out for the festive sip when you’re shopping.

Mountain Dew

If you’re looking for another new flavor to pair with Gingerbread Snap’d, you’ll want to try out Mountain Dew Uproar, which dropped on Oct. 6. The berry and kiwi blend is only available for a limited time at 1,100 Food Lion stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The fruity flavor is available in both 20-ounce and 2-liter bottles.

