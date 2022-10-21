Craving doughnuts? Look no further than the McDonald’s drive-thru. Well, if you’re in select Louisville locations, that is. In proof that dreams can come true, Krispy Kreme is coming to some McDonald’s locations for a test run. Yes, the fast food duo is linking up to bring hot, fresh Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to customers who might just want them with McDonald’s fries or Diet Coke (IYKYK). The doughnut chain is coming in hot with three popular flavors popping up at nine McDonald’s locations as a test run, and here’s where you can get Krispy Kreme Doughnuts when you stop by the Golden Arches.

Krispy Kreme will be rolling out the dough at McDonald’s starting Oct. 26 in a limited-time test, according to the brands. Honestly, whoever thought of this tasty collab deserves a raise. Word is there’s no set end date yet, so here’s hoping the doughnuts will stick around — and maybe even do well enough to expand. For the test, Krispy Kreme will be delivering its doughnuts daily to nine McDonald’s restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky, and surrounding areas.

Louisville has a mere three Krispy Kreme doughnut shops but there’s no shortage of the iconic Golden Arches in Derby City. you hear that, Louisville residents? You’re about to see a lot more Krispy Kreme boxes around town. The specifics about which nine locations will host Krispy Kreme haven’t been revealed as of Oct. 21, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re in the area and maybe ask your McDonald’s location if they’re one of the lucky ones.

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

The small test run will offer a taste of three classic Krispy Kreme flavors, individually or in a variety six-pack. For the time being, Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Raspberry Filled, will be the only flavors you can cop at McDonald’s. Of course, you know the about the OG Glazed Doughnut, but you might need a refresher on the others. The Chocolate Iced Sprinkles Doughnut takes the Original Glazed and dips it in chocolate icing, topped with rainbow sprinkles for a colorful twist. The Raspberry Filled Doughnut is, as it sounds, a jelly-filled glazed doughnut with a tang. I can imagine pairing all of these with McDonald’s fries for the ultimate sweet-and-salty treat.

The best part of this sweet collab is that the doughnuts will be available all-day for dine-in and drive-thru, so you can have your coffee and doughnut to-go. Like, imagine getting a Krispy Kreme doughnut and a McFlurry, how good does that sound? This mashup is long overdue and needs to stay. Here’s hoping it’s a successful test run and hits a McDonald’s near you soon. We can dream, right?