It’s time to start decking the halls, and there’s no better people to help channel the holiday spirit than your favorite besties. No, not your besties — famous friend duo Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, obviously. The pair teamed up with BIC EZ Reach Lighters to launch their very own advent calendar, and it comes stacked with 24 days of goodies to make the holiday season lit. You won’t find the gift-filled countdown in stores or online, so if you want to spend the holiday season with your favorite pals, here’s how you can enter the sweepstakes to get Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s BIC advent calendar.

Snoop and Stewart have been friendship goals ever since the rapper appeared in a 2008 episode of The Martha Stewart Show. And now you have a chance to get in on the fun with their 2022 advent calendar in partnership with BIC EZ Reach Lighters. The advent calendar, which was announced on Oct. 24, features a cozy portrait of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart in matching sweaters hung above the mantle with care. But don’t get too attached to the cozy scene, because behind the holiday snapshot are 24 thoughtful presents from the friends, including seasonal scented candles, recipes, advice from the duo, recipes, BIC EZ Reach Lighters designed by Stewart and Snoop, and so much more. BTW, the estimated retail value of the calendar is $60, so you know the daily gifts are good.

Even though what’s inside is worth about $60, you won’t have to shell out any cash to score the advent calendar — you’ll just need a little luck when you enter the BIC EZ Reach Advent Calendar Sweepstakes. If you’re one of the 200 winners, your first gift of the season could be from none other than Snoop and Stewart, courtesy of BIC. Here’s what you need to do to enter.

How To Enter Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg’s BIC Advent Calendar Sweepstakes:

Through Friday, Nov. 4, you can enter for your chance to win the advent calendar by visiting the official BIC EZ Reach Holiday Sweepstakes webpage, where you’ll be asked to provide your birth date and state of residence to access the submission form. You must be 19 years or older and a resident of one of the 48 contiguous states to enter.

If you qualify to enter the sweeps, put in your email address and click the “Continue” button underneath. From there, you’ll be taken to a form where you can type your name, address, and phone number. Once you’ve filled it out, click the “Submit” button at the bottom of the screen. You’ll have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 to enter, but because the whole process only takes about two minutes, it’s probably better to get it done before it’s too late.

And that’s all there is to it. The winners will be picked at random on or around Nov. 7, so make sure to keep a close eye on your email over the weekend. Oh, and participants are only allowed one entry each.

Courtesy of BIC

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be friends with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, now you can get a glimpse inside their friendship with 24 days of goodies from the unexpected bestie duo. And if you can’t get enough of the BIC collab, make sure to check out Stewart and Snoop’s BIC EZ Reach Lighter collection, which features so many BIC lighters inspired and designed by the famous friends. Sounds like it’s time to snap up some more holiday candles and put these speciality lighters to use.