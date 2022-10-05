While their soaps, hand sanitizers, and wallflower air fresheners are beloved by many, it’s Bath & Body Works candles that constantly steal the show. With a wide range of scents and seasonal fragrances you look forward to all year, you can’t wait for a Bath & Body Works candle sale to come around so you can finally stock up on your favorite scents. Well, there is some good news for anyone itching to make their home smell like pumpkins and autumn leaves, because the Bath & Body Works fall 2022 candle sale is happening right now — and it’ll be gone before you know it.

That’s right, it’s time to add to cart all the three-wick Bath & Body Works candles you’ve been eyeing for a super affordable price. The question is, which candle are you getting? With some of their most popular fall 2022 candles available, you’ll want to get a mix of the sweet and earthy scents to really add some new life to your home. After all, there’s truly nothing better than lighting a candle in the fall as you sit down to watch a scary movie or drink a pumpkin spice latte.

This Bath & Body Works fall 2022 candle sale also comes at the perfect time to buy holiday presents for your friends and family. Get ahead of your schedule by getting your gifts now, so when winter rolls around, you have more time for trips to the cabin or going skiing with your partner. Of course, you’ll want to jump on this sale ASAP, as it’s only here for a limited time.

When Is The Bath & Body Works Fall 2022 Candle Sale?

Bath & Body Works

Head over to Bath & Body Works now, because the fall 2022 candle sale is happening only on Oct. 5, and it’s just for one day. The event officially ends Oct. 6 at 5:59 a.m. ET, so there’s no time to wait and decide if you want one or two Pumpkin Clove candles. Just get two.

You’ll never be disappointed with more candles, and it’ll give you pumpkin to smell for longer. The best news is these candles are available online, so you don’t even have to go to a Bath & Body Works store to get everything you need. Bath & Body Works also offers $7 flat rate shipping on orders over $10, so the more candles you get, the better your deal, right?

How Much Are The Candles In The Bath & Body Works Fall 2022 Candle Sale?

The Bath & Body Works fall 2022 candle sale includes the three-wick candles that usually go for $27, but for this one day only sale, they’re just $13. That’s more than 50% off. Since you’re basically getting a two for one deal, you might as well get a candle for you and one for your bestie.

What Scents Are Available For the Bath & Body Works Fall 2022 Candle Sale?

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The fall candle sale includes tons of the autumn scents from Pumpkin Pecan Waffles to fan-favorite Sweater Weather. If you’re more a sweet scented person, you’ll love the Sweet Cinnamon Plum or Pumpkin Vanilla Crème. In fact, the Salted Butterscotch smells just like a Butterbeer from the Wizarding World and is perfect for lighting right before your Harry Potter re-watch.

Of course, you may just want to make your home smell like a fall foliage dream. In that case, there is the super popular Leaves that smells like you’ve gone leaf-peeping. Other earthy scents include Sunrise Woods and Fresh Fall Morning. The Flannel is perfect if you’re looking for something to make your home more cozy for a fall movie night in with your partner. It has notes of fresh bergamot, heirloom mahogany, and soft musk.

Basically, you can’t go wrong with taking part in the Bath & Body Works fall 2022 candle sale and getting at least one or two candles for your home office, bedroom, or even dining room centerpiece — but you need to act quickly.