Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Tastes Like The Ultimate Holiday Combo

In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don't want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream.

ICYMI, Little Debbie took cake and ice cream to another level by transforming the iconic holiday snack cakes into a creamy dessert. The bite, which was produced in collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream, is a twist on the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes that have been a fan-favorite since launching in 1985. I tried the festive combo to help you get the low-down on the flavor. This review of what Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream tastes like will have you adding it to your cart for a taste of nostalgia.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream rolled out exclusively to Walmart stores on Nov. 1. Packed with festive green sprinkles, real pieces of pound cake, white cake-flavored ice cream, and a red frosting swirl, the ice cream looks like a dreamy bowl of holiday goodness. The ingredients aren’t an exact replica of the OG cakes, but it’s made with milk, cream, sugar, a red frosting, pound cake, green sprinkles, and the usual ice cream ingredients to maintain a quality taste and freshness.

The holiday-ready red container adorned with an image of Little Debbie and her holiday snack cakes will set your nostalgia in motion. There’s not too much of an aroma at first whiff, except for mild vanilla scent. The first spoonful brought a strong vanilla frosting taste, with a buttery, sugary flavor that lingered and tasted like a slice of cake. I was surprised by the sugary crunch of the sprinkles, which are liberally spread throughout so that you get some in almost every bite.

After a couple of mouthfuls, I unearthed some of the pound cake pieces, which add a cake texture and flavor that really elevates the taste. TBH, once I hit the pound cake, it really tasted like best mix of ice cream, frosting, and cake.

Of course, since the treat is ice cream (and not cake), it doesn’t taste exactly like the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, but it’s a close second. Overall, the ice cream is a festive dessert that tastes like cake and icing, with nice vanilla undertones. It’s pretty sweet, so you’ll probably feel satisfied with a small scoop or bowl instead of a triple-decker cone. You can buy a pint for $2.50 at your local Walmart while supplies last.

