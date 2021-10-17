This New Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Is The Most Festive Treat

Get ready to celebrate the holidays this year with a chilly spin on an iconic snack. The just-introduced Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is a whole new way to enjoy the iconic cake snacks, featuring pound cake pieces and red frosting inspired by the Christmas-y treat. Of course, the flavor will arrive just in time for all your seasonal gatherings and movie nights. Here’s where to buy Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream for a festive celebration.

If you’re a fan of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes — which have been around since 1985 — you’re in for an extra special treat with the brand’s frozen twist for the 2021 season. Mark your calendars, because Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream officially launches on Nov. 1, giving you plenty of time to try out the offering ahead of holiday parties.

Produced in collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream, the chilly treat has a creamy texture and features white cake ice cream and bits of pound cake, green sprinkles, and a swirl of red frosting. According to a representative from Hudsonville, Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream will “taste just like the flavor fans know and love” and features “similar ingredients” to the OG snack version. To make things even more festive, the flavor comes in a red carton with images of the classic snack cake on it.

If you’re ready to try out the new holiday creation, you can purchase Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream exclusively at Walmart stores beginning Nov. 1. The festive flavor will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last, so you’ll certainly want to hurry and pick up a carton while you can if you’d like to treat your party guests to the reimagined snack cake. It’ll cost you $2.50 for a pint.

