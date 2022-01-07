Krispy Kreme Debuted Mini Chocolate Doughnuts In 4 Tasty Flavors

Krispy Kreme is sweetening up your winter with four new chocolatey bites. For the first time, Krispy Kreme launched four Mini Chocolate Doughnuts, and the flavors include some crave-worthy combos like chocolate and peanut butter and a chocolate and cake batter mashup. You won’t want to miss out on the bites, so here are all the deets on the new Mini Chocolate Doughnuts, including the deep discounts you can score during the chain’s January “Flavor Fridays” deal.

Krispy Kreme unveiled new Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts, and they’re available Friday, Jan. 7, just in time to celebrate the first month of 2022. The four flavors in the collection include some tasty dessert combos and a take on the ever-popular full-sized Chocolate Glazed Doughnut. The doughnuts are packed with “flavor on flavor on flavor,” per the Krispy Kreme press release, so each mini promises a tasty experience, no matter their small size.

The first in the lineup is the Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut, which features a Mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut coated in chocolate icing and topped with rainbow confetti sprinkles and cake batter Kreme. Next, the Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & Kreme Doughnut features that chocolatey doughnut base with Cookie and Kreme filling and cookie crumbles on top for an added crunch.

The Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut is a sweet and savory combo with a chocolatey doughnut base adorned with peanut butter Kreme and a drizzle of peanut butter sauce. Finally, the collection wouldn’t be complete without the Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut, the take on the brand’s mini doughnut covered in a sweet chocolate glaze.

Courtesy Of Krispy Kreme

You can get the Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts in 4- and 16-count boxes at participating Krispy Kreme stores nationwide for a limited time through Jan. 30. Pricing for the sweet bites will vary by location.

To celebrate the launch, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for January to help you score the Mini Chocolate bites for less, and TGIF never sounded so true thanks to “Flavor Fridays.” There are two different deals you can take advantage of. The first discount is a $4 four-count box of mini doughnuts containing one of each flavor, available on Jan. 14. The next deal will get you a 16-count box of Chocolate or Original Glazed minis (containing four of each flavor) for $7.99 on Jan. 21 and 28.

Don’t forget to get a box (or five) of the chocolatey goodness before the minis are gone for good. Before you head to your local Krispy Kreme to grab a box of the new Mini Chocolate Doughnut flavors, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.