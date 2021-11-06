Save $130 On A Keurig K-Duo Brewer With Early Black Friday Deals

Whether you’re scratching items off your list or gifting to yourself, home kitchen appliances keep on giving long after the holidays are over. With Black Friday deals from stores all month long, you can upgrade your coffee maker by shopping these 15 Keurig Black Friday 2021 deals before they’re gone. Luckily, there are plenty of deep discounts on the brewing devices available to shop ASAP or later in November.

Black Friday is technically on Nov. 26, but these Keurig deals can’t be confined to one day. There are plenty of different Keurig brewers to consider, whether you’re looking for something that’ll fit in your tiny kitchen space or a dual brewing system that offers more choices. As Black Friday deals continue to unfold, you can score up to 56% off select brewers and even get discounts on high-end models like the K-Supreme or the Latte and Cappuccino Maker.

Here are the best deals you can get on Keurig models from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more.

Target’s Keurig Black Friday Deals

�Target kicked off its early Black Friday deals on Oct. 31, and the retailer is offering new discounts dropping every Sunday. It’s unclear when these Target deals end, so make sure to click “Add to cart” if you’re afraid of missing out.

25% off Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Makers

33% off the Keurig K-Slim + ICED

44% off Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker (regularly $89.99)

$20 off the Keurig K-Classic Brewers (regularly $119.99)

Walmart’s Keurig Black Friday Deals

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event began on Nov. 3, and the chain is selling Keurig models with major discounts.

Deals you can grab through Nov. 7 include:

$20 off the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker (regularly $99)

Amazon’s Keurig Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals started earlier than ever, on Oct. 4, and will continue in the lead-up to the shopping holiday on Nov. 26. It’s unclear when these Amazon deals end, so you may want to act fast for your cuppa.

Deals on brewers include:

38% off K-Mini Coffee Brewers in five colors

$40 off the Keurig K-Classic in Black (regularly $139.99)

Kohl’s Keurig Black Friday Deals

Kohl’s is offering early Black Friday deals through Nov. 7 to kick off its sales as well as a preview ad of its Black Friday deals that begin on Nov. 21. It’s unclear if these Keurig deals last through Nov. 21 until the next round of deals, so you might want to buy a deal soon if it’s too good to pass up.

The store is also offering some Kohl’s Cash deals on select dates.

Deals you can score online include:

56% off the Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker (regularly $229.99)

$50 off Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Makers (regularly $249.99)

$40 off Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker

Discounts available from Nov. 21 through 26:

$101.99 Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker (regularly $169.99) (It’s

$84.99 K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker with 15% Coupon (regularly $229.99)

The following deal goes live on Kohls.com starting Nov. 21:

$85 Off Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker (regularly $170)

