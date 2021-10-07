The holiday season will be here before you know it, and with that comes holiday shopping stress. It’s once again time to start brainstorming the gifts you’ll want to give to your BFFs or SO (or yourself). Thankfully, Amazon is giving customers a jumpstart with its earliest Black Friday deals ever. If you’ve been waiting for Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 sale to start, wait no more because it’s here — and there are some major discounts to score right off the bat.

Amazon began its Black Friday sales on Monday, Oct. 4, which was the online event’s earliest arrival ever. New discounts will be released daily, but keep an eye on popular brands like Apple and Bose for limited-time deals throughout October and November. As always, there are savings across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and more. You can also shop for thousands of discounted products sold by independent sellers and artisans.

Since shopping for all your friends and family (and, again, yourself) can be tricky, Amazon released its biggest-ever collection of gift guides, including Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics Gift Guides. To get ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s Holiday Prep Shop, which curates top products in different categories for the occasions.

To view the entire selection of Black Friday offers available, head to Amazon’s Black Friday Deals website, the Amazon shopping app, or simply ask your Amazon device, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Remember the deals can come and go, so make sure to snag them when you see them. This post will be regularly updated with new deals as they arrive. To help you get started, check out some of the top picks from Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 sale.

$50 Off Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Black Amazon $150 $100 See on Amazon These black Galaxy Buds+ are super sleek and feature 11 hours of nonstop music on one charge. There’s also a wireless charging case — perfect for when you’re on-the-go.

$50 Off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Amazon $270 $220 See on Amazon This smart watch is great for keeping track of activity. There’s a built-in pace coaching for runners as well as a built-in sleep tracker for better rest.

$70 Off AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Amazon $250 $180 See on Amazon These majorly discounted Apple AirPods Pro are the ultimate gift. They feature active noise cancellation and are easy to customize, since they come with three types of soft silicone tips.

$80 Off Beats Solo 3 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon $200 $121 See On Amazon This epic discount is only available for the Rose Gold Beats 3. TBH, the color is so good that shouldn’t even matter when you’re scoring these wireless headphones for 40% off the original price.

21% Off Portable Projector Wensha Outdoor Portable Home Theater Projector Amazon $65 $51 See on Amazon You can take your at-home movie nights to the next level with this 100-inch portable outdoor projector movie screen that’s foldable and washable.

$45 Off Kindle Essentials Bundle Kindle Essentials Bundle Amazon $140 $95 See On Amazon This discounted set is perfect for avid readers — it comes with a Kindle, a Kindle fabric cover, and a power adapter.

$20 Off Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon $140 $120 See on Amazon The Instant Pot is a super convenient way to whip up your favorite meals since it features nine cooking methods, including pressure cook, slow cook, yogurt maker, and more.

47% Off Cheese Board Set Cheese Board Set - Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter Amazon $75 $40 See on Amazon This cheese board collection will have you set for entertaining guests at home. The wood charcuterie board comes with four ceramic bowls where you can arrange different fruits, nuts, and more. It also includes four elegant cheese knives.

30% Off K-Cups Peet's Coffee Chalet Blend Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods Amazon $35 $24 See on Amazon Refill your Keurig machine with these Peet’s Coffee K-Cup pods, which come in a Chalet Blend that features an organic Latin American brew.

50% Off Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon $80 $40 See On Amazon This weighted blanket features a 7-layer (!!!) system that helps you sleep at night with its calming effect.

$7 Off Yoga Mat Odoland Large Yoga Mat Amazon $46 $39 See on Amazon This extra long and wide yoga mat doesn’t have the biggest discount, but it brings it under the $40 price point. It’s great for practicing yoga (obviously) or doing any type of bodyweight exercise.

42% Off Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Very Black Amazon $6 $4 See on Amazon

26% Off Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion Game Funko Disney "The Haunted Mansion" – Call of The Spirits Board Game Amazon $25 $20 See on Amazon

Since new Black Friday deals will continue to roll out daily, it’s a good idea to check back regularly to find new discounts and deals.