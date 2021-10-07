Score $70 Off AirPods And $80 Off Beats With Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals
There’s also 50% off a weighted blanket.
The holiday season will be here before you know it, and with that comes holiday shopping stress. It’s once again time to start brainstorming the gifts you’ll want to give to your BFFs or SO (or yourself). Thankfully, Amazon is giving customers a jumpstart with its earliest Black Friday deals ever. If you’ve been waiting for Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 sale to start, wait no more because it’s here — and there are some major discounts to score right off the bat.
Amazon began its Black Friday sales on Monday, Oct. 4, which was the online event’s earliest arrival ever. New discounts will be released daily, but keep an eye on popular brands like Apple and Bose for limited-time deals throughout October and November. As always, there are savings across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and more. You can also shop for thousands of discounted products sold by independent sellers and artisans.
Since shopping for all your friends and family (and, again, yourself) can be tricky, Amazon released its biggest-ever collection of gift guides, including Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics Gift Guides. To get ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s Holiday Prep Shop, which curates top products in different categories for the occasions.
To view the entire selection of Black Friday offers available, head to Amazon’s Black Friday Deals website, the Amazon shopping app, or simply ask your Amazon device, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
Remember the deals can come and go, so make sure to snag them when you see them. This post will be regularly updated with new deals as they arrive. To help you get started, check out some of the top picks from Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 sale.
Since new Black Friday deals will continue to roll out daily, it’s a good idea to check back regularly to find new discounts and deals.