On the heels of a recent Skittles recall, J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall on May 20 of another common household staple: peanut butter. Select Jif peanut butter products that possibly contain salmonella. Nearly 50 sizes and variations of Jif’s peanut butter were named in the recall, so if you’re a Jif household, you’ll definitely want to check your products before your next PB&J. Here’s the rundown on the Jif peanut butter recall, including how to get a refund, affected products, and more.

The company’s recall statement, which was issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on May 20, cited a potential salmonella contamination in its US-sold Jif peanut butter products as the reason for the recall. The recalled products were manufactured in Lexington, Kentucky, according to an email from a J.M. Smucker Co. spokesperson to Elite Daily. Per the recall statement, the recalled products were distributed in the United States and Canada at retail stores and various other outlets. According to the statement, side effects of a salmonella infection may include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. Young children or elderly people may also develop serious and sometimes fatal infections as well, per the recall.

According the FDA investigation, the last illness in connection with the recalled product was on May 1, and there were 14 illnesses accounted for in 12 states.

In total, 49 products were listed in the recall, including the 12-ounce, 16-ounce, and 28-ounce variations of Jif Creamy Peanut Butter. If you think your peanut butter jar has been affected by the contamination, here’s what you need to know about securing your refund and disposing the product for good.

Affected Products:

Of the 49 products named in the recall, 28 were of the Creamy variety, 11 feature a Crunchy texture, and the affected products range from 1.5-ounce-sized servings to 4 pound-sized jars. Plus, peanut butter wasn’t the only thing listed in the recall — Jif’s 40-ounce Natural Honey was affected by the potential contamination as well.

To see the full list of recalled Jif products, click here.

How To Tell If Your Product Is Recalled:

If you want to be extra sure that your peanut butter is in the clear, you’ll need to carefully scan the numbers on the Lot code. The Lot codes on the recalled products range from 1274425 – 2140425, and can be found alongside the Best If Used By date. Per recall guidance, check the first four digits, and if they’re between 1274 and 2140, then check the next three numbers. If the following three numbers are 425, your product was recalled, and you should throw it away. You can find the full UPC code list here as well. If your peanut butter is in the recall, you should dispose of it immediately.

Refund Process:

As for a refund, you can coordinate your reimbursement by contacting the company through the Contact Us section of the Jif website, per the J.M. Smucker Co. spokesperson.

If you have questions about the recall, or would like to report any adverse reactions to the product, you can call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m ET.

Does It Affect Non-Recalled Products?

Even if the Jif in your pantry doesn’t match the description of the recalled products, you’re probably wondering if your jar safe to enjoy. Per the spokesperson, only the listed items in the recall were affected, and there is no impact to Smucker’s Uncrustables, Santa Cruz Organic, or any other J.M. Smucker Co. Brand.

TL;DR: check your peanut butter jars ASAP. If you experience adverse reactions to the recalled products, make sure to contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, either online or at 1-800-332-1088.