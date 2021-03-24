No matter how many Snickers or Twix come your way, your chocolate-loving heart belongs to Reese's — particularly the brand's most popular treat: peanut butter cups. So, these TikTok recipes using Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are basically a dream come true for you.

When you bite into a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, you're met with the crunch of the chocolatey outer layer quickly followed by the soft and fudgy peanut butter-filled inside. That peanut butter and chocolate combo is your OTP and these TikTok recipes are all about those flavors. They'll take your traditional desserts, like chocolate chip cookies or cake, and bring them to another level.

You can even incorporate some Reese's into your morning for a sweet breakfast. Kick off your day with one TikToker's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup banana bread or another TikToker's Reese's oatmeal. To end your day, try out any of these TikTok dessert recipes like homemade Reese's ice cream or Reese's s'mores.

There's no end to the creative ways you can mix in these chocolate peanut butter cups to your day. Even after you're done trying out these 10 TikTok recipes, there are still more waiting to be discovered using the #reeses hashtag on TikTok.

1. Reese's S'mores Dip What's gooey, chocolatey, crunchy, and full of peanut butter? This s'mores dip, of course. Making this recipe will be a breeze, because all you need are your typical s'mores ingredients (marshmallows and graham crackers) and your Reese's. Simply line a skillet with your peanut butter cups, then top them with the 'mallows, and pop them in the oven. Once the tops of your marshmallows turn a nice golden brown, surround the edge of the skillet with your crackers for a crowd-pleasing dip.

2. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Oats Chocolate for breakfast? TikToker @francescapitt0n gives a resounding yes with these Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Oats. This recipe adds both Reese's Pieces and Peanut Butter Cups to oatmeal for an extra sweet way to jump-start your day.

3. Homemade Reese's Ice Cream If you scream for ice cream, then this Reese's recipe is for you. It might sound intimidating to make ice cream from scratch, but don't worry, TikToker @officalfunfoods breaks down every step. You don't even need a fancy ice cream maker to pull this recipe off. Just freeze your mixture overnight and by the next day, you'll have your next fave dessert ready to go.

4. Reese's Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate chip cookies are a classic, but that doesn't mean they can't get an upgrade every now and then. To take your cookies to an even sweeter level, follow this Reese's chocolate chip recipe. It takes Nestlé Toll House cookie dough and places a whole peanut butter cup inside. The dough is formed around the Reese's and baked. When you bite into this cookie, you'll get a burst of melted chocolate and peanut butter inside.

5. Reese's Bombs Your mouth may drool when you see these Reese's bombs, because that's just how tempting they are. TikToker @juleehomedia uses the innovative idea of wrapping mini peanut butter cups in Pillsbury biscuit dough and rolling them into balls to create bite-sized biscuits stuffed with Reese's. This video even comes with a recipe on a dip for the chocolate and peanut butter bombs, so you can enjoy your treat to the fullest.

6. Slow Cooker Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake TikTok Baking a cake in a slow cooker probably sounds a little strange, but once you see how decadent this Reese's cake comes out, you'll understand. This cake is layered in chocolate, melted peanut butter, and the candy themselves, for an ultra moist cake dripping in chocolatey and peanut butter flavor.

7. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Banana Bread Say goodbye to traditional banana bread, and hello to this Reese's Peanut Butter Cup banana bread. TikToker @jamesbottifitness makes this beginner-friendly recipe by mashing a banana with oats and an egg and baking for 15 minutes. To finish, they drizzle it with caramel sauce and chop up a peanut butter cup to sprinkle on top.

8. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pancakes Brunch will never be the same once you get a taste of these Reese's Peanut Butter Cup pancakes. The key to these fluffy pancakes aren't just the candy hiding inside. The batter is poured onto the pan in circular molds so the pancakes stay #thicc. Then, they are topped with more melted chocolate, peanut butter, Reese's, and whipped cream. You may forget to Instagram this, as you'll be too busy polishing it off your plate.

9. Reese's Burrito If you're raising your eyebrows at the thought of a Reese's burrito, you're probably not alone. But, make no mistake, there's nothing savory about this dessert. This burrito is made with a homemade chocolate "tortilla" made from flour, cocoa powder, salt, eggs, and milk. It's stuffed with peanut butter, Reese's, ice cream (bonus points for using the Reese's ice cream featured earlier), and chocolate syrup. In short, it's a dessert jam-packed with everything you love about Reese's.