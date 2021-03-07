If you're a peanut butter lover, there's a new treat that'll have you celebrating this spring. Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups without chocolate feature the classic cups you know and love, with a bold twist. You'll certainly want to get a taste of the reimagined cups when they hit shelves in April, because they sound like a totally new take on Reese's.

Reese's OG cups are known for their chocolate and peanut butter combo, but sometimes you may just be in the mood for a more nutty flavor. That's where the new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups comes in — the new product takes the brand's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, which were released for a limited time in 2019 and 2020, to the next level. ICYMI, Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups came with an extra layer of peanut butter creme on top, in comparison to the chocolate exterior of classic Reese's cups.

For the first time in Reese's history, the new ultimate version features a completely peanut butter-flavored shell. That means you'll get 2x the peanut butter as compared to OG Reese's cups, since the inside of Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are similarly filled with the brand's iconic peanut butter.

Courtesy of Reese's

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will hit shelves at retailers for a limited time in early April, so you'll want to stock up ASAP when it's released. It'll cost you $1.09 for a 1.4-ounce standard, $1.79 for a 2.8-ounce king size, and $4.09 for a 9.3-ounce miniature bag. To top it off, Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are making a comeback, if you'd prefer to snack on peanut butter-topped cups.

Reese's shared that it has more surprises for peanut butter fans, so make sure to keep an eye out for more news from the brand in the coming weeks.

