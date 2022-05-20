Mars Wrigley candy company issued a voluntary recall of more than a dozen products from its Gummies lineup, including Skittles, Life Savers, and Starburst, on May 13, due to a potential presence of metal in the products. Since three of Mars’ popular brands were named in the recall — Skittles, Life Savers, and Starburst — you might want to check your pantry to make sure your candies are in the clear. Here’s what you need to know about what’s in the Skittles Gummies recall and what to do if you have them.

According to Mars’ recall statement, which was distributed by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on May 13, the recall was issued after customers had alerted the company of finding a “very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.” According to the company, the products were manufactured by a third party and then distributed in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In all, 13 Gummies products were named in the recall across the three brands, including Skittles Original Gummies, Starburst Gummies Sours, and Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies. At the time of the statement’s release on May 13, the company said it was not aware of any illnesses related to the matter, and was working with retailers to get the products removed from store shelves.

If you think your Gummies have been affected by the recall, here’s the rundown on what you should be looking for and what you need to do.

Products Named In The Recall:

The 13 items named in the recall consist of five Starbursts products, three kinds of Life Savers Gummies, and five varieties of gummy Skittles. The flavors and packs sizes listed in the product recall are:

Starburst Gummies Original Share Size, 3.5oz

Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack, 5.8oz

Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size, 3.5oz

Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack, 5.8oz

Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack, 5.8oz

Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack, 7.0oz, 3.22oz

Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack, 7.0 oz

Life Saver Sour Gummies Peg Pack, 7.0 oz, 180g

Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack, 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch, 12oz

Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack, 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch, 12oz

Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack, 5.8 oz

To cross-reference your Gummies with a product image, you can visit the recall statement here.

How To Tell If Your Product Is Recalled:

If you’ve scrolled through the list of recalled products but are still not sure whether or not your Gummies have been affected, there is a way to check for sure. Located on the back of each Gummies pack is a 10-digit manufacturing code, and according to the Mars’ statement, the first three digits in the code will indicate whether or not your product has been implicated.

You can find which numbers you should be looking out for underneath the “Code (first 3 digits)” section on the table provided in the recall statement.

What To Do With Your Recalled Products:

Customers who have purchased one of the 13 recalled products have been advised to dispose of the Gummies before consuming, so if you have an affected bag, toss it and get yourself some new Gummies.

It was not immediately evident if any refunds would be available for the recalled products. If you have any additional comments or concerns, you can contact the company by phone at 1-800-651-2564, or by submitting a form through the Contact Us section of the Mars website.

Does It Affect Non-Recalled Products?

Even if your kitchen is Gummies-free, you’re probably wondering if your regular Skittles are safe to enjoy. In an email from Mars to Elite Daily, the company confirmed that the only products subject to a recall were the 13 items named in the statement.

Don’t forget to check your goodies drawer for any Gummies products ASAP. If you experience adverse reactions to the recalled products, make sure to contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, either online or at 1-800-332-1088.