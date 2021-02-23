Skittles fans, listen up, because your favorite candies are getting a sweet update. The new Skittles Gummies are here, featuring the classic candies you know and love transformed into gummy bites. While the flavors are similar to the OG sweets, you might also be wondering if Skittles Gummies are vegan. Here's what to know about what gives the colorful candies their gummy texture.

The brand dropped news of Skittles Gummies on Monday, Feb. 22. Since the new product is inspired by regular Skittles, the new Skittles Gummies varieties — Original and Wild Berry — will certainly treat your tastebuds to familiar flavors. However, you won't find the hard outer shell you're used to when biting into regular Skittles, since the new gummies are super soft all around.

If you're a fan of vegan treats, there's another major difference you'll want to know about: Skittles Gummies aren't vegan. Regular Skittles are considered suitable for vegan diets, thanks to being gelatin-free since 2010, according to Greatist. But according to the packaging on new Skittles Gummies, the gummies do contain gelatin. ICYDK, gelatin isn't a vegan-friendly ingredient since it's made from animal collagen, a protein sourced from the connective tissues of animals like cows and pigs. It makes sense gelatin was reintroduced for the new gummies version. After all, gelatin is what gives candies like Skittles Gummies a distinct chewy texture.

Courtesy of Skittles

If Skittles Gummies fits your dietary preferences, you can pick them up in Original (Grape, Lemon, Green Apple, Strawberry, and Orange) or Wild Berry (Berry Punch, Strawberry, Melon Berry, Wild Cherry, and Raspberry) varieties at Walmarts nationwide. The product will roll out to more retailers in May 2021, so make sure to keep an eye out for the colorful candies when you're shopping. It'll cost you anywhere between $1.99 and 2.69 for a 5.8-ounce bag or between $2.99 and $3.69 for a 12-ounce bag, depending on the location.

