Skittles is bringing back a fan-favorite treat after a 15 year hiatus. If you've been missing the pink packaging and tropical taste of Skittles Smoothies, you're in luck — because they're making a comeback. To get your hands on the summery goodness, here's where to get Skittles Smoothies.

The welcome return of Skittles Smoothies marks the first time the company has offered the treat since 2005, according to an email from Skittles to Elite Daily. In their last iteration, the chewy candies were available in the Disco'd Smoothies Mix, but the latest smoothie-inspired treats have a brand new formula (and flavors). The Smoothies Mix packs from '05 featured strawberry-banana, lemon-berry, mixed berry, peach-pear, and orange-mango flavors, but the new Skittles Smoothies packs include four new flavors: raspberry, blueberry, peach-guava, and mango, as well as the return of strawberry-banana. And as for the "smoothie" part, the Skittles Smoothies have a dairy-free yogurt-like ingredient to give them a creamy taste.

Starting in early August 2020, you'll be able to grab the Skittles Smoothies at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, and Kroger stores. They'll be available in 1.76-ounce single packs, 4-ounce sharing packs, and 15.6-ounce sharing size seal-up packs, for 89 cents, $1.48, and $2.53, respectively. Unlike the limited edition Disco'd Smoothies Mix, the new Skittles Smoothies won't be leaving shelves anytime soon, according to the company.

Courtesy of Skittles

If you're uncertain if your local grocery store carries Skittles Smoothie packs, you may have to check with the store to confirm. If you don't see them right away, you can always keep an eye out for the pink packaging on your next grocery store run.

