Just 30 Photos Of Adorable Doggos To Celebrate International Dog Day

In honor of what might be the best holiday, dog owners are celebrating their fur babies in the cutest way: by flooding your feed with adorable snapshots. International Dog Day is on Thursday, Aug. 26, and so many pet lovers are taking to Twitter to show off photos of their sweet pups. To give your day the best boost whether you have a floof to photograph or not, you'll want to check out these 30 International Dog Day 2021 photos featuring so many adorable pooches.

According to the official International Dog Day website, the holiday began in 2004 as U.S. National Dog Day. The holiday, which was founded� by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal rescue advocate Colleen Paige to promote dog adoptions, has since spread to other countries and become an international celebration. To get in on the holiday devoted to all the best boys and girls, you can advocate for or donate to your local pet rescues and shelters, spend some much-needed quality time with your own pup, or simply enjoy the adorable photos courtesy of Twitter's many loving owners.

The international celebration brings so many dog breeds into the limelight as owners around the world show appreciation for their furry family members. From photos of pups joining their humans for a beach day adventure to dogs relaxing in their beds, these pics featuring breeds like corgis and golden retrievers are sure to make you smile:

There are also plenty of sweet medium and large breed pups getting the spotlight, like chow chows, Shiba Inus, and labradors:

There are plenty of owners celebrating their small breed doggos, including cute Chihuahuas:

And there are so many cute puppy pics:

Some tweets are filled with bonus dog photos:

The cuteness just keeps coming:

Now that you’ve got your daily dose of adorable pups for International Dog Day, don’t forget to celebrate with your own furry friend and snap some pics in honor of the holiday. If you don’t have a pup of your own, there’s nothing wrong with celebrating by scrolling through all the dog pics on Twitter. And if you’re thinking about getting a dog, check out your local shelters in the spirit of the holiday so you can adopt and not shop.