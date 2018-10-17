Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo Is Back, & You Can Win Free Drinks

Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo is back, and you can score freebies as you fill up the board. Since the bingo game hasn’t appeared for some time, you may need a refresher on how to play Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo. The virtual game — which started on May 24 and ends on June 20, 2021 — lets Starbucks Rewards members collect Stars in pursuit of free food and drinks.

To start playing Starbucks' Bonus Star Bingo, you'll need to be a Starbucks Rewards member. If you aren’t a Starbucks Rewards member yet, you can sign up for free online or through the Starbucks app. Rewards members will get an email invitation to play the game, or you can check your Starbucks app inbox to get started. Once you open the email, you'll need to tap "Let's Bingo" to activate your board.

Unlike some of the more involved Starbucks games, Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo game basically gives you the chance to capitalize on whatever Starbucks runs you make through June 20 by rewarding you with Bonus Stars for completing challenges. The Bonus Stars at stake are five for one space, 15 for three in a row, and 190 for a full board.

When you complete a challenge on a space by making the required purchase with your registered Starbucks card or a payment method linked to your Starbucks Rewards account, you’ll see a bingo marker in the space. Each space, row, and full board will earn you a pre-set number of Stars: five for one space, 15 for three spaces filled in a row, and 190 for the whole board.

After you activate your bingo board, you’ll receive a prompt to log into your Rewards account. From there, you’ll see a bingo card and spaces with challenges like "Lunch Break," "On A Roll," and "All Your Faves." Bingo cards will vary, but the premise of each challenge is simple. You'll want to read the requirements of each and complete the purchase combo to earn the daub for that spot (of course, you’re welcome to keep your coffee habits unchanged and see which daubs you get). For example, if I want to complete the "All Your Faves" space on my Bonus Star Bingo card, my instructions read, “Make a purchase of $10 or more in a single order.” Once I do that, I’ll get a daub on a single space, which is worth five Bonus Stars.

The main point of the Bonus Star Bingo game is to fill in all of the spaces, connect the dots, and collect as many Stars as you can. After you make a Starbucks trip and start filling in the spaces, you'll begin collecting Stars. If you fill in the entire board, you’ll have a total of 350 Stars, which you can redeem for freebies like your favorite coffee or breakfast sandwich.

It’s not clear if your Bonus Stars are automatically added to your Rewards account, so it’s a good idea to check your board to make sure your Bonus Stars are available for you to use toward food and drink purchases. The only purchases that won’t count toward your Bonus Star Bingo are gift cards and reloads, Princi products, or alcohol.

Once you’ve logged into Bonus Star Bingo, buy your favorite sips to complete challenges and see if you can get to the coveted count of 350 Bonus Stars.