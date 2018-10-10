Starbucks Brought Back A Super Fun Game That’ll Score You Freebies

It's an exciting time for Starbucks Rewards members because you’re invited to play a bingo game that’ll score you some major Bonus Stars. Starbucks’ Bonus Star Bingo is back, and there’s a total of 350 Stars up for grabs. As a refresher, the game rewards you with bingo daubs, aka the markers for your spaces, on a virtual bingo card when you order some of your go-to Starbucks’ sips. If you’re down to start earning Stars toward your next free Starbucks sip, you’ll want to consider making a few extra runs because Bonus Star Bingo helps you rack up points fast.

Starbucks has offered the virtual game in the past, and this time around, Starbucks Bonus Star Bingo has 350 Bonus Stars available for Rewards members to collect. To find your Bonus Star Bingo board, you must be a Starbucks Rewards member. If you’re a member of the loyalty program but don’t see the email, try checking your Starbucks app inbox.

Once you activate your Bonus Star Bingo board, you’ll be able to play through Sunday, June 20. The goal of the game is pretty simple — you want to fill your Bonus Star Bingo board as full as possible to accumulate Stars.

Before you get too deep into the game that launched on May 24, make sure any purchases you make to count toward the game are through your Starbucks app, linked card, or registered Starbucks card. If you aren’t using payment methods linked to your Rewards account, you won’t earn . As you complete coffee run challenges, like grabbing two drinks over the weekend or pairing your handcrafted beverage order with a bakery item in a single transaction, you’ll earn Bonus Stars. Each space on the Bingo card is worth points, while combinations of spaces earn you extra points. The space values for Bonus Star Bingo are as follows:

When you complete one space, you get five Stars.

When you complete one row, you get 15 Stars.

When you complete the entire board, you get 190 Stars.

Once you complete the entire board, you’ll have earned 350 total Bonus Stars, which you can redeem for food and drink items.

After you activate your Bonus Star Bingo board, you’ll sign in to your Rewards account and receive directions for how to play. Basically, you make purchases to complete board spaces. Bonus Star Bingo game boards vary — but will likely feature challenges like weekend coffee runs, lunch breaks, and more. After you complete a Starbucks challenge, you should see golden bingo daubs populate on your board.

As you play, keep in mind you can't earn Stars with purchases of Princi products, Starbucks Cards, Starbucks Card reloads, or alcohol, so make sure to follow the bingo prompts closely. If you’re not a Starbucks Rewards member, you can easily sign up on the company's website or download the Starbucks app and sign up for your account. Once you’re a member, your coffee runs will be a lot more rewarding.