You could be sipping on free Starbucks drinks for a year soon, thanks to Starbucks' new month-long game that’ll give you the chance to win major prizes and sweet discounts. The Earth Month game combines an instant win portion with a puzzle game for a twist on the usual game play you're used to in offerings like the Starbucks for Life game. To try your luck, here’s how to play Starbucks' Earth Month game for a chance at prizes like non-dairy sips and an eco-friendly electric bike.

Before you can start, you’ll need to make sure you’re a Starbucks Rewards Member and head to the Starbucks app or the Starbucks Earth Month Game website. The Earth Month game combines an instant win game with a puzzle game in two sections, both of which are a cinch to play. To maximize your chances of scoring prizes, make sure to play throughout the month until the sweepstakes ends on Friday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Your first play is free, so you don’t need to make any purchases at the outset. After your first play credit, you can fill out this form to get additional free plays. If you make qualifying purchases with a registered Starbucks Card or through the Starbucks app, you will also earn one play per purchase. However, whether you're spending or grabbing free plays, you can only play two times per day.

On the Earth Month Game's homepage, you’ll see two parts: “Choice and Chance” and “Play and Plant.” When you select “Choice and Chance,” you’ll see three non-dairy drink illustrations on the screen. Tap one, and you’ll get an instant win prize. For example, I picked a pink coconut milk sip and scored 25 Bonus Stars.

In the “Play and Plant” portion, you’ll need to complete squares, rows, and columns of three-by-three green dots. The goal is to keep the board from filling up and the game will end once there are no more possible moves. You can score in-game boosters by completing activities on the Earth Month Game's homepage. The boosters will let you change the pieces' shapes, save some for later use, or rotate pieces to fit, so you'll have a better chance of making it through all five levels.

Courtesy of Starbucks

At the end of the game, you'll help decide where Starbucks should plant its 250,000 trees for its reforestation project. Choose one of the four options — "Habitats for Biodiversity," "Forest Fire Restoration," "Clean Water," "Climate Stability" — before you're sent back to the homepage.

The game has over 2.5 million prizes up for grabs, including free non-dairy sips for a year, an electric bike prize package from Rad Power Bikes, Starbucks Reusable Cold Cups, and up to 200 Bonus Stars. There will be 50 lucky winners of the grand prize of free non-dairy drinks for a year. Winners will receive the sips via a daily credit for one standard-menu size handcrafted beverage with a non-dairy add-in (excluding bottled or alcoholic sips), redeemable at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

If you don’t score the free sips for a year, you still have the chance to win one of five electric bike prize packages, a sustainable Cotopaxi fanny pack, food coupons, and more. When playing Starbucks’ Earth Month game and grabbing any sips from the coffee company, remember to follow the CDC’s most updated safety guidelines on masking and social distancing.