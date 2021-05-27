This Cruella De Vil Frappuccino Is Devilishly Sweet

Dust off your faux fur coat and channel your inner bad girl because Disney-lovers can grab a Starbucks drink inspired by the most well-dressed Disney villain of all time. Just in time for the release of Cruella on May 28, you can learn how to order a Cruella De Vil Frappuccino from Starbucks. This unofficial secret menu sip is simply a treat, darling, so make sure to give it a go on your next Starbucks run.

There is no shortage of movie-inspired sips on the unofficial Starbucks secret menu — looking at you Princess and the Frog Tiana Frappuccino — and the upcoming release of Cruella is the perfect excuse to add a new drink to your repertoire. This Cruella De Vil Frappuccino recipe shared online from Totally The Bomb and Chip and Company in early April 2021 is pretty simple to customize, and the drink features a pretty red, white, and black color scheme reminiscent of De Vil herself.

Since it’s a Starbucks secret menu sip, the barista won’t know the beverage by name, so you’ll need to list each of the ingredients below.

How To Order A Cruella De Vil Frappuccino:

Order a Venti Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with java chips. Ask if the barista can add strawberry purée to the bottom of the cup and swirl it upside down, so the purée goes up the sides of the cup. Finally, ask for whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and some chocolate cookie crumbles on top.

It’s always a a good idea to tip a little extra (if you can) when you’re asking a barista to make an off-the-menu creation, so keep that in mind when you head to your local Starbucks.

TBH, this is one of the simpler secret menu drinks, so if you’ve been waiting to give one a try, the Cruella De Vil Frappuccino is a good start. Once you have your Cruella Frappuccino in hand, you can settle in to watch Cruella starring Emma Stone — a perfect pairing, if you ask me.

When heading out to order a Cruella De Vil Frappuccino from Starbucks, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.