Get ready to channel your inner Disney princess during your next coffee run, thanks to a popular new secret menu creation at Starbucks. After watching The Princess & The Frog for the first time, Starbucks secret menu wizard Holly Walker from Totallythebomb.com dreamed up a concoction to give your caffeine runs a taste of the bayou — and the matcha-based sip is so 'Gram-worthy. Here’s how to order a Princess & The Frog Tiana Frappuccino at Starbucks for a minty pick-me-up.

You don't have to worry about kissing any frogs to score this special mint and matcha sip, which Walker first shared on her TikTok account @SuperSecretMenu on April 16. However, like all off-the-menu Starbucks drinks, chances are you won't be able to order the unofficial beverage at your local store by name. Instead, you'll have to know the magic recipe so that you can make sure your barista knows exactly what to do. You can also order through the Starbucks app, which makes it extremely easy to customize your order. When picking up or ordering at your local Starbucks, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance for social distancing and masking.

Unsurprisingly, the Tiana Frappuccino is green (like a frog), a hue which it owes to its green tea base. The sweet sip also gets a punch from a pump of peppermint syrup, making it a minty pick-me-up that'll energize your taste buds.

To order the sip made with a few changes to a Green Tea Frappuccino, per Totallythebomb.com's directions, you'll want to start by asking your barista to layer whipped cream and mocha cookie crumbles on the bottom of your cup. Next, order a grande Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino and sub out the regular milk for coconut milk.

After that, you'll want to ask your barista to add one pump of peppermint syrup (if you're ordering a venti size, ask for two pumps of peppermint syrup). To finish it off, your green sip will need another layer of whipped cream and mocha cookie crumble topping, and voila, you've got a Frappuccino fit for a bayou princess.The best part? The Tiana-inspired sip looks just as good as it promises to taste, so you'll want to snap a photo for the 'Gram (or share your own TikTok of the recipe) before digging in.

As with all secret menu sips, there's a chance the barista might not be able to make it to your exact specifications if a certain ingredient isn't in stock (although these ones seem pretty ubiquitous in the stores), so be prepared to possibly try a couple times before you get the final sip Oh, and it's always nice to tip your barista a little something extra, if you have the means, for their off-the-menu effort.