Tropicana Is Launching A Cereal You Mix With Orange Juice — Here’s How To Try It

Prepare to make some room in your pantry for a new cereal, because Tropicana is releasing the first-ever breakfast cereal made to be enjoyed with a helping of orange juice. You heard that right — not milk, orange juice (I’ll let that sink in for a sec). Whether you’re an orange juice stan or a foodie that’s down for anything, here’s how to get some Tropicana Crunch cereal that’s meant to be eaten with orange juice when it drops.

After teasing the breakfast treat on Instagram on April 25, Tropicana announced on April 26 that the new Tropicana Crunch cereal will be hitting breakfast tables on May 4. Made with delicious honey almond clusters, the orange juice-friendly cereal is meant to be enjoyed with a hearty pour of Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice, and each box comes with a striped paper straw so you can conduct your taste test with a scoop or a sip. If you’re wondering how this ambitious cereal came to be, the one-of-a-kind bite was inspired by the (apparently) millions of people who prefer to have their cereal with the fruity drink instead of milk. Yeah, it’s a real thing that people do, I guess.

Whether you happen to be one of the millions, or you just want to see what the craze is all about, here’s how you can grab some Tropicana Crunch to put your tastebuds to the test.

Intrigued breakfast fanatics can visit the Tropicana Crunch website on Wednesday, May 4 to score a box of the stuff, but be warned: it won’t be available for purchase. So how does it work, you ask? Tropicana will be giving out the limited edition cereal for free (!) to select customers while supplies last. It’s unclear how many boxes the company will be giving away, but according to a Tropicana spokesperson, the website will be open for business at 9 a.m. ET so make sure to get in line early — metaphorically speaking, of course.

In the meantime, you can stock up on some Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice for your cereal by using the Tropicana Store Locator on the company’s website. You can snag a 12-ounce bottle of the stuff for around $1.69, or a multi-serve 52-ounce bottle for roughly $4.09.

You’ll also want to stay up-to-date on the cereal’s release by following @Tropicana_Juices on Instagram. And hey, even if the honey almond clusters-orange juice combo isn’t for you, at least you can still enjoy them on their own. Sounds like a win-win to me.

Next time you head out to the store to get your Tropicana fix, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.