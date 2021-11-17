Taco Bell Is Giving Away FREE Friendsgiving Packs That Include Hot Sauce Butter Rolls

Taco Bell is here to spice up your Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) with a twist on traditional bites, and all you’ll need to add is the turkey. Ultimate T-Bell fans know the brand has been taking holiday dishes up a notch since 2013 by incorporating its sauces, spices, or menu items (read: Crunchy Taco Shepherd’s Pie). If you’re stoked to add dessert nachos or a Taco Supreme Green Bean Casserole to your table, here’s how to get Taco Bell’s Friendsgiving Party Pack for 2021 before it’s gone.

Taco Bell’s new Friendsgiving Party Pack drops on Wednesday, Nov. 17 — and it's full of unique bites you won't want to miss. The chain’s take on traditional dishes for 2021 include a Green Bean Casserole Supreme, Build Your Own Dessert Nachos, Rolls With HOT! Sauce Packet Butter, and Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams, according to an email sent from Taco Bell to Elite Daily. Taco Bell Rewards members in the FIRE tier have a chance to get the Friendsgiving Party Pack for free starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Nov. 17.

If you’ve reached the brand’s FIRE tier (which requires 2000 rewards points to unlock), you’ll receive an email with instructions on Nov. 17 to enter to win a free Friendsgiving Party Pack. Simply click the emailed link to complete your entry. There are a limited number of packs are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so you’ll need to act fast to stake your claim on the holiday bites. (If you haven’t signed up for Taco Bell Rewards yet, you can do so if you want to start working toward the FIRE tier, but you won’t get the chance to grab a free Friendsgiving Party Pack.)

Lucky Taco Bell Friendsgiving Party Pack winners can expect to receive a box full of dishes created by Taco Bell’s Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti that’ll elevate your celebration. Winners will receive an email notification on Thursday, Nov. 18, and the package will arrive by Friday, Nov. 19.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Inside the party pack, you’ll find food that needs pre-heating or a bit more prep — and they all take OG menu items to the next level.

First up is the Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams, which feature Cinnabon buns and a touch of cayenne pepper for a kick. Also in the box are Rolls with HOT! Sauce Packet Butter, which includes a butter blend real hot sauce. The Green Bean Casserole Supreme is made ingredients from the iconic Taco Supreme. Finally, the Build Your Own Dessert Nachos are triangle-shaped shortbread cookies, that come with crunchy topping options, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.

If you miss out on the Friendsgiving Party Pack, you can still check out Taco Bell’s recipe for Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams, which you can make at home. When you head to Taco Bell to up your Friendsgiving game, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.