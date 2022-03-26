TikTok Expanded Its Stories Test Feature For Some Lucky Users

ICYMI, TikTok began testing a new Stories feature back in August 2021, and in March 2022, the test expanded to even more markets around the globe. You probably want to see how the feature measures up to other apps, but figuring out how to get Stories on TikTok can be tricky, especially because the new feature doesn’t have its own tab or dedicated section. If you’re eager to start making your own and to keep up with your favorite TikTokers’ Stories, here’s what you need to know.

Users first got wind that TikTok was testing the feature on Aug. 4, 2021, when social media commentator Matt Navarra shared images on Twitter from a Stories pop-up page. The initial test had a small reach, but the March 2022 version expanded TikTok Stories to new markets, including the United States, according to TikTok. Much like other Story features on apps like Instagram and Snapchat, TikTok Stories only last for 24 hours, and TikTok users can react and comment on your Stories content. The early version provided users with a scrolling list of available Stories, but the March 2022 version doesn’t, which is why you might be struggling to find TikTok Stories on your app.

The new Stories test gives you the option to upload a video or photo to either your Story. You can also use your favorite sounds, filters, and effects on Stories, just like you would in a regular TikTok. Interested in trying it out for yourself? Here’s how it works.

How To Make Stories On TikTok

If you already have a grasp on making TikToks, then making a Story should be a breeze. All you have to do is:

Open TikTok. Navigate to the Create tab on the bottom of the screen. Select Video or Photo, or upload content from your Camera Roll. Add any filters, sounds, or effects you want to use in your Story. Tap or hold the Record button.

When you’re finished, select the white “Post To Story” option. If you choose the red “Next” button, you’ll be taken to the Post page, and your content will be posted to your grid.

You can also make a Story by navigating to your Profile page and tapping the blue Plus icon attached to your profile picture. Just like the previous option, you’ll be prompted to select “Post To Story” or “Next.” If you choose Next, your post will be uploaded to your main grid instead.

To see who has liked, commented, or viewed your Story, tap your profile picture. Likes and comments are stacked on top of each other to the right, and the view count is in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.

How To View Stories On TikTok

According to TikTok, Stories are organically intertwined with content on the For You and Following pages for this test. You can also go search for a particular account and view their Stories by tapping the blue ring that appears around the profile picture when there’s an active Story available.

If you don’t have access to Stories, it’s probably because the test isn’t available in your region. It’s unclear how long the test will run for and in what areas, so while there’s a chance you won’t have access to the feature at all, the only way to know for sure is to keep checking the app.

As a bonus, it also appears the test comes with the new ability to post still photos to your TikTok grid. That’s right — photos that have been taken or uploaded to the TikTok camera can be uploaded directly to your grid, and you don’t even have to use a sound to make it count as a video. Looks like the video app isn’t just for video anymore.

TikTok

Since the feature is still being tested, you might see some changes to Stories in the future. I’m just glad I’m able to try out the feature at all, TBH.