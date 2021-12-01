Pet parents can twin their fur babies this holiday season with the cutest sweater sets, thanks to PetSmart. The pet store chain is giving away custom embroidered sweaters for you and your pet, and you can score one just in time for your family photos. There’s only one catch — they aren’t for sale. If you love the idea of wearing matching sweaters with each others’ faces on them (and who wouldn’t?!), here’s how to get PetSmart’s custom “Pawliday” holiday sweater set for free.

PetSmart is giving away free “Pawliday” Sweater sets one day only on Thursday, Dec. 2. The specialty pet retailer’s Anything for Pets campaign is offering festive red cardigan holiday sweaters customizable with your and your pet’s faces embroidered on them. While your sweater will feature your pet’s face, your pup or kitty will get a matching red sweater with your face on it for one paw-dorable swap. The PetSmart holiday sweater sets are only available while supplies last, so here’s what to do to get your own.

How To Get A PetSmart Pawliday Sweater Set

Head to AnythingForPets.com on Dec. 2 once the giveaway launches at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. From there, complete the registration form by filling out your contact info and your preferred sweater size for you and your pet. Next, upload two photos: one of yourself and one of your pet (a dog or cat only). Make sure each picture features a clear front view of you or your pet’s whole face. The photos should also have a simple background, a high-resolution, be free of filters, and feature good lighting. Lastly, they should be between 1 and 10 megabytes in size. Once you’ve completed the entry form and uploaded your pics, hit submit. All that’s left to do is wait for it to come in the mail.

PetSmart is only giving away 150 Pawliday Sweater sets and there are limited numbers of each size available, so you’ll want to complete your form ASAP — and get your pics ready, like, right now.

You’ll be able to place an order for a Pawliday Sweater set as long as supplies last. Once proud pet parents have claimed all of the Pawliday Sweater sets, the AnythingForPets’ website won’t accept any more entry forms. The entry period will officially close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 2, or when the 150th person has claimed a Sweater set, so it’s best to act fast.

Pet parents can expect to receive their Pawliday Sweater sets within 4 to 6 weeks after entry verification.

As you’re waiting to see if you’re one of the lucky of the Pawliday Sweater set owners, you can dream up a cute holiday photoshoot for you and your fur baby.