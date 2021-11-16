It seems Hogwarts is now accepting fur friends to attend their school of witchcraft and wizardry. For years, you’ve dressed in your house robes while watching the Harry Potter films at home, and now, your dog can join in on the fun as well. The PetSmart Harry Potter collection is the first time the pet retailer is collaborating with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create cute clothes, collars, and toys inspired by the Wizarding World — and every piece is so magical.

This PetSmart Harry Potter collection, which is here just in time for the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release on Nov. 16, has everything your dog needs for a cozy at-home watch party. After sorting them into their appropriate Hogwarts house, dress up your pup in some themed accessories like hoodies and colorful collars. You could even celebrate by playing together in the backyard with Hogwarts tennis balls and a Nimbus 2000 rope toy.

With the holidays coming up, this PetSmart Harry Potter collection could also make the perfect gift. Get something for your fur friend or a bestie who loves their dog as much as they love rewatching all of the Harry Potter films from start to finish. While the entire collection is something you’ll want to Accio into your cart ASAP, here are nine items you definitely need to check out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Hogwarts House Hoodies Harry Potter Wizarding World Gryffindor Pet Hoodie PetSmart $20 See on PetSmart Every Harry Potter fan needs their own house robes. After sorting your dog into their Hogwarts house, get them one of these adorable hoodies from PetSmart. If they’re brave, your pup is definitely a Gryffindor. There’s also a Ravenclaw hoodie for smart dogs, a Slytherin hoodie for determined pooches, and Hufflepuff for the most loyal fur friend around.

02 Hogwarts House Collars Harry Potter Ravenclaw Dog Collar PetSmart $13 See on PetSmart Perhaps your dog needs a new collar. Why not get them a Hogwarts collar to show of their house pride? Each collar comes in five different sizes to fit any dog whether they’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw.

03 Sorting Hat Toy Harry Potter Wizarding World Sorting Hat Burrow Dog Toy - Squeaker PetSmart $15 See on PetSmart If you’re unsure what house to sort your dog into, you could always get them this Sorting Hat toy. The plush and squeaky Sorting Hat comes with crests of each one of the houses for your dog to play with or choose from. When you’re not playing, you could even snap a cute Insta pic of your pup with the hat on their head like they’re in the Great Hall on their first day at Hogwarts.

04 Hogwarts House Tennis Balls Harry Potter Wizarding World Hogwarts Pride Tennis Ball Dog Toys - 4 Pack PetSmart $8 See on PetSmart You can never have too many tennis balls for your dog. This pack of four Hogwarts house balls will come in handy when you’re headed to the park or just hanging out in the backyard. You can even throw each one of the balls to see which one your dog fetches first. That will determine which house they prefer.

05 Platform 9 3/4 Toy Harry Potter Wizarding World Platform 9 3/4 Rope Flyer Dog Toy - Crinkle PetSmart $10 See on PetSmart This Platform 9 3/4 toy is perfect for any kind of play your dog enjoys, thanks to its round shape and rope around the sides. It even crinkles, making it a noisemaking toy that’ll get your pup’s attention.

06 Harry Potter Glasses Rope Toy Harry Potter Wizarding World HP Glasses Rope Tug Dog Toy - Squeaker PetSmart $10 See on PetSmart Another noisemaking toy from the PetSmart Harry Potter collection is this Harry Potter glasses squeaky toy. It’s also a rope toy, so you can play tug with it as well. Since Harry’s glasses are so iconic, this actually makes a really great stocking stuffer for your Harry Potter-loving bestie with a dog.

07 Nimbus 2000 Rope Toy Harry Potter Wizarding World Nimbus 2000 Rope Tug Dog Toy - Squeaker PetSmart $15 See on PetSmart Surprise your dog with a Nimbus 2000. It’ll be just like in the first film when Harry receives his Nimbus 2000, except this broom is actually a plush rope toy. You can use it to play games in the backyard that are just as fun Quidditch.

08 Harry Potter Crinkle Toy Harry Potter Wizarding World Harry Potter Dog Toy - Crinkle PetSmart $8 See on PetSmart Harry Potter is the chosen one, and this will definitely be the chosen toy your dog will want to play with. In fact, this plush toy is almost too cute to give your dog. Since it’s a crinkle toy, your fur friend is going to have a field day playing with it and chewing on it as much as possible. Watch out, Harry!