It seems Hogwarts is now accepting fur friends to attend their school of witchcraft and wizardry. For years, you’ve dressed in your house robes while watching the Harry Potter films at home, and now, your dog can join in on the fun as well. The PetSmart Harry Potter collection is the first time the pet retailer is collaborating with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create cute clothes, collars, and toys inspired by the Wizarding World — and every piece is so magical.
This PetSmart Harry Potter collection, which is here just in time for the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release on Nov. 16, has everything your dog needs for a cozy at-home watch party. After sorting them into their appropriate Hogwarts house, dress up your pup in some themed accessories like hoodies and colorful collars. You could even celebrate by playing together in the backyard with Hogwarts tennis balls and a Nimbus 2000 rope toy.
With the holidays coming up, this PetSmart Harry Potter collection could also make the perfect gift. Get something for your fur friend or a bestie who loves their dog as much as they love rewatching all of the Harry Potter films from start to finish. While the entire collection is something you’ll want to Accio into your cart ASAP, here are nine items you definitely need to check out.
