The ‘Gram-worthy decor finds start at just $36.
Muggles, it’s time to give your room the magical makeover it deserves. The new Pottery Barn Teen Harry Potter collection has everything you need to turn your bedroom or dorm room into a Hogwarts common room. Plus, decor items like phone stands and cauldron planters will effortlessly spruce up your WFH desk.
While this new 2021 Harry Potter collection may be from Pottery Barn Teen, it’s ideal for Wizarding World fans of all ages with unique pieces like Nagini lamps and Hedwig mirrors ranging from $36 to $349.