These Hocus Pocus Candles Are Each Inspired By A Different Sanderson Sister

Spooky season just got better with new spellbinding decorations that have arrived just in time for all your upcoming festivities. Freeform partnered with Ryan Porter’s Candier to drop Hocus Pocus-themed candles that are absolutely perfect to light while you celebrate the iconic Disney film during Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" movie marathon. These Hocus Pocus candles for Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” are hauntingly perfect.

Freeform and Ryan Porter’s Candier unveiled the new limited-edition offerings on Sept. 30, and there are three magical candles that’ll seriously light up your next Halloween party with some Hocus Pocus vibes. The colorful candles each pay tribute to the personality of a different Sanderson sister with printed mantras on the translucent holders: The purple “I am Beautiful; Boys Will Love Me” candle celebrates Sarah Sanderson and has scents of mandarin, balm, tangelo, eucalyptus, moss, patchouli, sandal tree, amber, and musk; the green “I Put a Spell on You” candle is a nod to Winifred Sanderson with caramelized sugar, chestnut, cinnamon, clove, cedar, cream, vanilla, and tonka bean scents; and the red “I Suggest We Form a Calming Circle” represents Mary Sanderson with scents of orange peel, ginger cream, butter, graham cracker, sugar, cinnamon, and clove.

As any Hocus Pocus fan knows, candles are a pretty big deal in the witchy movie, as the iconic Black Flame Candle holds the power to resurrect the Sanderson Sisters. Don’t worry, though — these limited-edition candles will only summon calming aroma and the perfect ambiance.

Walt Disney Pictures

If you’re ready to brighten up your living room with some bewitching scents, you can purchase the new Hocus Pocus candles on shopryanporter.com in a set that includes all three for $79. To make things even better, the trio comes in a witchy box that has Hocus Pocus printed on the outside and designs of brooms, cats, and cauldrons on the inside.

These 'Hocus Pocus' candles for Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" are too good. Ryan Porter's Candier

Of course, you can also enjoy your scary movie marathon with the Freeform x Carvel Hocus Pocus-inspired milkshakes, which also dropped on Sept. 30. There are even three new milkshake flavors that’ll put a spell on OG and new fans alike.

You can catch Hocus Pocus several times during Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" movie marathon, which lasts all the way through Saturday, Oct. 31. To see the full lineup of films, you can visit Freeform's website.