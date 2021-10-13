Carvel Has 3 New Hocus Pocus Shakes Inspired By Each Sanderson Sister

Carvel is celebrating spooky season in the best way by teaming up with Freeform for the third year in a row to offer spellbinding milkshakes you’ll want to sip all October long. Meant to complement Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” the ice cream chain and TV network are offering customers a Hocus Pocus-inspired lineup of milkshakes in three new flavors. Get ready to get witchy, because Carvel’s new Hocus Pocus Halloween milkshakes might just put a spell on you.

Carvel and Freeform rolled out its lineup of Hocus Pocus milkshakes on Sept. 30, and you can get three new limited-edition Sanderson Sisters shakes that feature unique flavors and Instagram-worthy hues. All three come complete with “31 Nights of Halloween” x “Hocus Pocus” cups and spoon to match the Sanderson sister it represents — and TBH, these are everything you didn’t know you needed to celebrate spooky season.

The first shake in the lineup is Sarah’s Chilling Churro Shake, a yellow-tinted sip with a spoon to match Sarah Sanderson’s platinum hairdo. Featuring a blend of Carvel’s Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream, it’s finished with a generous topping of whipped cream and yellow sprinkles.

Next up is Winnie’s Glorious Cake Batter Shake, a Carvel cake batter ice cream-based milkshake with an orange hue, whipped cream, and orange sprinkles. You can devour it with the orange spoon made to remind you of Winnie’s fiery locks.

Finally, Mary’s Divine Cookies and Cream Shake features a ghoulish shade of purple similar to Mary Sanderson’s hair. It’s a blend of Carvel’s classic vanilla soft serve and cookies and cream pieces. Like her sisters’ shakes, the Mary shake also gets a nice swirl of whipped cream, but adorned with violet sprinkles.

Courtesy of Carvel x Freeform

You can get the Hocus Pocus Halloween milkshakes at participating Carvel locations for $4.79 each while supplies last through Oct. 31. You can also get the shakes for delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, or UberEats.

This isn’t the first time the ice cream company channeled the iconic Halloween movie. Carvel’s previous milkshake collaborations with Freeform included 2020’s Hocus Pocus-inspired Oreo pieces shake and the cookies and cream Slime Shake in 2019.

Ultimate Hocus Pocus fans can also check out the Freeform “31 Nights of Halloween” x Ryan Porter's Candier collaboration to score some limited-edition candles. The company is selling a trio set of Hocus Pocus-inspired candles for $79, and there’s a candle for each sister.

When heading out to score one of the Hocus Pocus Halloween milkshakes, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.