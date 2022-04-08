You Could Win A Free Disney World Vacation Worth Over $11K With This Sweepstakes

Disney World is kicking its anniversary celebration into high gear. ICYDK, Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration got underway in October 2021, and as part of the 18-month long festivities, the theme park is holding a sweepstakes for a lucky fan to win a vacation. Interested in a comped getaway? You can enter to win a free Disney World trip for yourself and up to three people with Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes — and the grand prize is worth more than $11,000.

Ever since turning the big 5-0 on Oct. 1, Disney World has been in full party mode, from selling limited-edition merch to offering ‘Gram-worthy iridescent Coca-Cola collectible bottles. On April 8, Disney announced it teamed up with specialty retailer BoxLunch to give away a free Disney World vacation. One lucky winner and up to three guests will be flown to the dreamy resort in Orlando, Florida, for a five-day, four-night stay, plus a heap of other goodies. Here are all the deets you need to enter for a chance to win.

To enter, simply visit the sweepstakes website, create a Disney online account if you don’t already have one, and remember to check the box agreeing to the fine print before submitting. You’re limited to one entry per person per day, and you must be 18 years or over at the time of entry and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. All entries must be submitted by midnight ET on April 12, 2022.

Once you’ve got your entry in, all that’s left is to cross your fingers, find a four-leaf clover, or clutch your lucky charm tightly — I mean, there is a nearly $12,000 trip at stake. One winner will be chosen by a random draw on April 13, 2022, and they’ll be notified by email, so have those notifications turned on. The trip itself will take place between May 22, 2022, and May 21, 2023.

If the idea of a free trip to Walt Disney World isn’t enticing enough, take a closer look at all the prizes included for the grand prize winner. Here’s everything you could win:

4-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel

Round trip air transportation (if applicable)

$250 Disney gift card (subject to restrictions)

One $500 BoxLunch gift card (subject to restrictions)

A welcome basket

One VIP resort tour guide

Up to four 5-Day Magic Your Way Tickets with Park Hopper Option

One Memory Maker product which includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass service photos

One reservation for up to four persons for Magic Kingdom 50th Fireworks Dessert Parties: Disney Enchantment After-Party.

In addition to the sweepstakes, the BoxLunch and Disney partnership also means you can shop from an exclusive merchandise line with the likes of a Funko SODA vinyl figure of Remy from Ratatouille and more practical options like an understated Winnie the Pooh mug.

Don’t get too distracted browsing the merch, though, because this sweeps ends April 12. If you’ve been itching to get to Walt Disney World, this is your chance. Enter now, and let the Disney magic do the rest.