Disney World's Sparkly, Iridescent New Coca-Cola Bottles Are Pure Magic

Get ready to light up your next visit to Disney World with some celebratory bottles of your favorite theme park sip: Coca-Cola. The iconic beverage partnered with Walt Disney World to release new collectible bottles that pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the theme park and its long-lasting collab with Coca-Cola. Disney World’s new 50th anniversary Coca-Cola bottles feature five designs with sparkly EARidescence colors that are seriously festive.

Disney unveiled its 50th anniversary Coca-Cola bottles on March 31 — just in time for you to collect all five during your first spring trip to Walt Disney World. After all, the collectible bottles are only available at locations throughout the four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks during the resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration — so you’ll need to plan a visit if you haven’t already.

Like Disney’s other 50th anniversary celebration merch, the Coca-Cola bottles all feature Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration logo and put an emphasis on EARidescence (the shimmery glow that’s displayed throughout the parks during the 18-month celebration). Of course, that means the collectable bottles will also pair totally well with any other 50th anniversary EARidescence goodies you pick up, whether its a pair of Mickey Mouse ears or a sweater.

There are five new Coca-Cola bottle designs in total that you can collect, and they all come in the OG Coca-Cola bottle shape that was sold at Walt Disney World during its opening year in 1971. Four bottles feature their own unique Walt Disney World Resort park icon as well as a unique EARidescence color on the labels. Rounding out the collection is a fifth bottle that sports a special gold label and multi-colored EARidescence at the bottom.

Disney unveiled the new bottles with the help of singer Sofia Carson, who visited Walt Disney World to pay tribute to the launch of her self-titled debut album.

