Dunkin’ Is Making Summer Fridays So Sweet With Major DD Perks Points

Your coffee runs are about to get a whole lot sweeter with Dunkin’s Summer Fridays 2021 deal for four times DD Perks points on certain purchases. If you’re not a DD Perks member, you might wonder what that even means — and you also might want to sign up for Dunkin’s free rewards program, because this Summer Fridays deal is seriously clutch. For avid iced coffee drinkers, summer caffeine stops at Dunkin’ are about to be worth so much more.

Dunkin’ announced the deal in a blog post on Thursday, July 15, and TBH, it couldn’t be simpler to take advantage of. Through Friday, Aug. 15, DD Perks members who buy any of Dunkin’s iced drinks on a Friday will score four times the points on that purchase when they scan their DD Perks code, which means you’ll get 20 points per dollar spent rather than the usual five points per dollar. So, make sure you swing by Dunkin’ for an iced coffee, tea, or refresher on July 16, July 23, July 30, Aug. 6, and Aug. 13 to really make your purchases count. Once you have 200 DD Perks points, you can redeem them for a free beverage of any size at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

With a deal so broad (and clutch) you might be wondering what you should order. Again, the four-times regular DD Perks points applies to any iced drink purchase (excluding bottled sips and the Box O’ Joe). To keep up with the summer trends at Dunkin’, you could get the new Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, a sweet Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, or a Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte. You can also keep it more fruity with a Dunkin’ Refresher, whether it be a Coconut Refresher, a Lemonade Refresher, or an OG Refresher. These sips are also perfect for adding Dunkin’s Strawberry Popping Bubbles, which are little boba-like balls you can add to any iced or frozen drink for 70 cents.

No matter what beverage you get, just make sure your Friday Dunkin’ order through Aug. 13 includes a Dunkin’ iced drink to get four times the DD Perks points. You can sign up for free to become a DD Perks member here. Remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance before you go out to make a Dunkin’ run (and score hella points) this summer.