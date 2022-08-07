Doritos' New Tamarind-Flavored Chip Is Like No Dorito You've Ever Tasted Before

Spicy eats have been all the rage this summer, and now, you can add an innovative new flavor to your list of must-try bites. Doritos is launching a brand-new Tangy Tamarind flavor, and it’s a bold first not only for Doritos but for all major snack chips, because it marks the first time tamarind is being used as a flavor by a major salty snack brand in the U.S., per a press release from the brand. The new flavor sets itself apart from all the other fiery snacks in your go-to lineup with a hint of citrus. These chips feature a distinct combo of flavors that’ll take your tastebuds for a trip around the world (from the comfort of your own couch, of course).

Doritos fans are certainly familiar with the bold range of chips you can snag from the brand, whether it’s the OG Doritos Flamin’ Hot or Doritos Buffalo Wild Wing Sauce. Of course, there are plenty of popular spicy flavors, but Doritos’ new offering in its “Tangy” collection puts a spin on what you’d normally expect from fiery chips with with its citrus-y taste inspired by the refreshing tamarind flavor popular in Hispanic, Asian, and Indian cuisines. ICYDK, tamarind is a tropical fruit that has a distinct sweet and sour flavor, and since the release of Doritos’ new chips is the first time that tamarind flavor is being used by a major U.S. snack brand, you’ll basically be a part of history in the making when you bite into the salty goodness.

If you’re ready to switch up your next movie night with an adventurous new flavor, you can purchase Doritos Tangy Tamarind in select retailers or at nationwide retailers beginning Aug. 15. BTW, the bold flavor is only available for a limited time, so it’s a good idea to act quick when you spot the chips on the shelves.

Doritos Tangy Tamarind is the third limited-edition launch in the brand’s “Tangy” collection, which included the launch of Doritos Tangy Pickle in 2020 and the debut of Doritos Tangy Ranch in 2021. With the release of the tamarind-inspired chips, it looks like summer barbecues and picnics are about to get an extra kick of citrus-y heat.