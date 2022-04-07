This New Buffalo Wild Wings Sauce Tastes Like Flamin’ Hot Doritos

Get ready to upgrade your usual chicken wings with a tasty innovation that features the Doritos you know and love. Buffalo Wild Wings’ new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings officially dropped on April 6, and the bites feature actual bits of the spicy chips on the new sauce for some serious crunch. The fiery pairing is definitely a bold choice when it comes to wings, but if it’s got you curious, here’s what to know about the new offering.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho wings Flavored Sauce is here for a limited time only, which means you’ll want to get a taste as soon as you can. The offering features the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings Sauce as a premium sauce option, and it expands on the fall 2021 release of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Wings — because all the best wing flavors are inspired by your favorite snacks. Duh. The latest Doritos-inspired launch is all about taking the heat to the next level.

BWW’s Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce is inspired by classic Doritos Nacho Cheese, but with an extra kick of spice similar to what you get with Flamin’ Hot Doritos. For the perfect combination of snack and wing goodness, Buffalo Wild Wing spins wings in the new Flamin’ Hot sauce and then finishes them off with pieces of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips. The result is a saucy and crunchy pairing that’ll totally stand out from your usual wings. Oh, and keep in mind Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Sauce is a premium sauce, so it’ll cost you an extra $1 when ordering your wings.

You can order Buffalo Wild Wings’ new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings for a limited time at Buffalo Wild Wings in-restaurant or as a takeout or delivery order via Buffalo Wild Wings app (you can download the app on the App Store and Google Play). To find a Buffalo Wild Wings near you, check the chain’s restaurant locator.

Before you head to Buffalo Wild Wings to get a taste of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings and discover what it means to take snacking to the fiery nest level, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.