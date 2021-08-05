Doritos is here to zest up your summer with its signature crunch and some bold flavors. ICYMI, the brand unveiled a Tangy Pickle flavor in 2020 — and it’s coming back for summer 2021. In addition to the return of the pickle-flavored bite, there’s also a new flavor inspired by a fan-fave dipping sauce. So if you’re ready to upgrade your snack game, here’s where to buy Doritos Tangy Pickle and Tangy Ranch flavors while they’re available.

Doritos announced its new Tangy Ranch flavor alongside the re-release of its Tangy Pickle chips in early August 2021, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily. The Tangy Pickle-flavored Doritos first made their debut in June 2020 as a limited-time launch, so if you missed out the first time, now’s your chance. The Tangy Pickle Doritos feature a zesty dill pickle taste and the classic crunch of Doritos chips. In addition to the Tangy Pickle chips, Doritos also released new Tangy Ranch flavor, which features a bold ranch seasoning for a twist on your go-to Cool Ranch Doritos.

Depending on if you’re team pickle or team ranch (or both!), you’ll want to know where to score a bag. If you’re looking to buy the Tangy Pickle Doritos, there’s a catch — they’ll only be available in select regional stores. But before they head to those locations, starting on Monday, Aug. 9, the Tangy Pickle Doritos will be available exclusively on Snacks.com, and there will only be 1,000 bags up for grabs. Once the 1,000 bags are gone, there won’t be a restock on the website, so you’ll want to act fast. After the Aug. 9 release, you might be one of the lucky people to see the chips hit a store near you, so keep an eye out on your next groceries run.

Luckily, the Tangy Ranch Doritos are began rolling out to stores nationwide on Aug. 2, as well as on snacks.com, so you can definitely add those to your list.

Both the Tangy Pickle and Ranch Doritos sell for $1.99 for a 2.75-ounce bag or $4.29 for a 9.25-ounce bag for a limited time while supplies last.

If you’re planning to get some Tangy Pickle chips, it’s best to mark your calendar and click “add to cart” before they’re gone. Otherwise, before heading to the store to grab a bag of Doritos’ new Tangy Ranch chips, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.