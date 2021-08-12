As you’re soaking up the summer rays, Disney is getting ready for spooky season — and there are plenty of creepy bites and sips to look forward to. It’s tradition for Disney fans to scope out Disney Parks’ seasonal fare, and Halloween features some of the best options. Whether or not you get to Disney World this fall, you’ll want to check out Disney World’s Halloween treats for 2021.

In addition to the iconic characters and thrill rides, Disney World is known for its food. From Dole Whip to churros, there’s really no end to the tasty snacks you can grab when you’re in the park. When holidays roll around, there are even more options. Disney announced its Halloween food and drink for Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, Aug. 9, and it all looks scary good. From festive sips to creepy cupcakes, the various offerings are located throughout Disney World, so it’s good to know where they are. First up are some fun items at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park, which are available through Oct. 31.

At the Backlot Express and Trolley Car Café, you can find the Spooky Ghost Cupcake, which is a chocolate cupcake with cookies and cream buttercream, sprinkles, and a vanilla meringue ghost. There’s a Pumpkin Spice Cookie at Fairfax Fare and Catalina Eddie’s for a simple bite. Finally, your sweet tooth will be happy with the Halloween Shake at Hollywood Scoops that comes complete with a candy corn ice cream base, a vanilla cake donut, whipped cream, sprinkles, and candy corn.

From Sept. 1 through Nov. 1 at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s Gasparilla Island Grill, you can score themed desserts. The Hocus Pocus “Amuck” Cakes are devil’s food cupcakes topped with a peanut “boo-tter” filling, and icing that matches each of the Sanderson sister’s hairstyles in orange, yellow, and purple.

Next are two Nightmare Before Christmas-themed bites, the Jack Skellington Pumpkin Pie Pop and Sally’s Stitched Up Whoopie Pie Heart. The Jack bite is made of a large pumpkin pie cake pop covered in white chocolate, complete with the Pumpkin King’s face.

Meanwhile, the Sally bite is a heart-shaped vanilla whoopie pie decorated with her signature patchwork.

Finally, you can also grab the Be-Witching Minnie Mouse Cupcake, a cookies and cream-filled chocolate cupcake covered in ganache and an adorable Minnie Mouse-themed chocolate witch hat.

From Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge’s Roaring Fork, you’ll find the Going Batty Cupcake, a chocolate cupcake with ganache icing and a sugar cookie bat. Disney’s BoardWalk Inn’s BoardWalk Bakery will be offering Macaroon Pumpkin Pops, Candy Corny Cupcakes, and Vampire Mickey Brownies from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, stop by Restaurantosaurus for the Maleficent Cupcake (available from Oct. 1 through Nov. 4). It features a purple-colored red velvet cupcake with a blood orange curd, vanilla frosting, candy sugar pearls, and white chocolate flames, complete with a Maleficent medallion.

The Spooky Apple Spiced Spider Cupcake at Disney World’s Pop Century, All-Star Movies, and All-Star Music Resorts, is available from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, and features a vanilla cupcake base with an apple filling and a spiced buttercream caramel drizzle.

There are also plenty of fun libations in the park’s resorts, including the Harvest Refresher, the Apple Cider Old Fashioned, and the Caramel Apple Martini at the Gurgling Suitcase Libations & Spirits and Olivia’s Café (available from Sept. 26 through Nov. 25). At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge in the Sanaa and Sanaa Lounge, you’ll find a delectable drink called the Sea Witch’s Brew (available from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 ). The boozy sip features a mix of vodka, raspberry liqueur, blue Curacao syrup, and muddled berries topped off with edible glitter and a glowing blue cube.

Disney World will also feature some exclusive treats for its ticketed Halloween events, too. First, at Disney World’s Boo Bash, through Oct. 31, you’ll be able to get items like a Prince John Sucker (green apple lemonade with a ring pop), a Maleficent Churro, the Five Dozen Egg Slush frozen custard treat, and the Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake, which features a funnel cake with chocolate cookie crumbles, purple vanilla ice cream, a caramel drizzle, and M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix.

Disneyland Resort has yet to announce its Halloween treats as of Aug. 12, so you’ll need to stay tuned for its foodie news for the Anaheim, California parks.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.