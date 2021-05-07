Walt Disney World is launching a new event for Halloween that's sure to be a ghoulishly good time. Although the fall holiday is months away, you'll want to know exactly what Boo Bash is at Disney World, since this new Halloween celebration has plenty of tricks (and treats) in store. Here's what you can expect once spooky season rolls around.

Disney Parks unveiled its plans for the new Boo Bash event at Disney World on Friday, May 7, as a part of its #HalfwaytoHalloween takeover. Usually, Halloween is marked at Disney by Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, an after-hours Halloween party that features trick-or-treating, a parade, character meet-and-greets, and Halloween-themed fireworks. The fan-favorite event has been canceled for 2021, marking the second year in a row it isn't happening — but Halloween isn't canceled at Disney.

That's where Boo Bash comes in. The three-hour nightly event is set to take place in Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, from Aug. 10 through Halloween on Oct.� 31. Boo Bash will take place on select nights in that time period, and it will begin as early as 7 p.m. ET on select dates. During the celebration, you can expect Halloween-themed music, decorations, Halloween-themed cavalcades, and plenty of candy. Inside the park, you'll find candy stops, special character sightings, music performances from the ~undead~ Cadaver Dans, and themed treats, both sweet and savory. Although there aren't any details on what the food will be yet, you'll want to keep an eye out for announcements as it gets closer to the event.

Since it wouldn't be Halloween without the costumes, all guests are free to dress up for Boo Bash. (If you plan to go, make sure you review the park's costume guidelines before picking out your get-up.)

Any Disney stan knows you can't head into the Magic Kingdom without getting on some rides. Boo Bash will also offer low wait times at plenty of favorite attractions, like the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and more, so fans can celebrate in so many ways (and skip the long lines).

If all of this sounds like a boo-tiful time, you can get a ticket starting in June 2021. The Boo Bash ticket is all you'll need to attend, so there's no day ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation required. It's important to note that Boo Bash's starting time will vary by date, so you'll want to check those details when you're buying a ticket. There will also be an early ticketing sale for guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels announced at a later date. To know the exact time ticket sales begin, you'll want to stay tuned for more news from Disney Parks.

If you don't plan to attend a park in-person this spooky season, you may want to check out Disney Parks' new self-guided tour of its parks' "most mystifying attractions" to experience its creepy rides virtually.

Before you plan to go, you should also expect to follow Disney World's coronavirus safety guidelines, such as wearing a mask while you're in the park, undergoing a temperature screening before entry, and practicing social distancing.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.