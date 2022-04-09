One of the best ways to rep your favorite brands is certainly with some cool merch. If you’re a lover of Aldi and all the chain’s deals, you’re in luck, because the grocery store is dropping its first-ever collection of clothes and accessories, known as Aldi Gear. With items like pajama sets and slides, you can rock your Aldi pride at home or on a coffee run. If you’re ready to rep your loyalty beyond your ever-present car quarter, here’s where to buy Aldi merch.

Aldi unveiled its new merch on April 6, and it features branded fashion pieces and accessories that’ll certainly upgrade your daily gear while showin’ off your fandom this spring. The limited-edition gear, which has familiar colorways of navy, orange, yellow, and light blue, doesn’t drop until April 20. As you wait for the launch, you can check out what you’ll have to choose from when it’s in stores. And when it drops, you’ll be able to buy Aldi merch in stores as well as online via Instacart. Keep in mind the collection is available while supplies last, so check out all that Aldi has to offer as you count down to snapping up your own Aldi Gear.

Some top picks from the lineup include hydration bottles ($7.99), which are perfect for sippin’ throughout the day at work or school. There are two designs to choose from: a navy or a white bottle.

Courtesy of Aldi

For when you’re chillin’ at home, you’ll want to check out Aldi’s crew socks ($3.99), pajama sets ($9.99), and slides that look unbelievably comfy ($5.99).

Courtesy of Aldi

There’s also an “All Day Tote” ($8.99), which of course, is large enough to carry all your groceries after your next Aldi run.

Courtesy of Aldi

Other useful trinkets include keychains ($1.49) and coin holders — never lose your quarter again.

Courtesy of Aldi

Aldi’s Capsule Collection hits shelves at nationwide Aldi stores April 20. The merch may be new, but Aldi has regularly offered some pretty clutch non-food items in its Finds, like the Awesome Pan from January and and armchair that’s part of the April 13 Finds. So while you’re there trying to cop some branded slides, you can also check out the weekly Aldi Finds, which no doubt are a reason you stan the chain so much.

When you head to Aldi to snag some cool gear and your go-to groceries, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.