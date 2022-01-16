Food
Comparing Our Place's Always Pan to the $25 Crofton Awesome Pan at Aldi.

Aldi Launched A $25 Always Pan Dupe That’s $120 Cheaper Than The OG

Those colors are so pretty, too!

By Jillian Giandurco
Our Place

Our Place’s Always Pan is known as a must-have. Soon, Aldi shoppers can buy a similar pan for a fraction of the price. Crofton’s Awesome Pan lands in Aldi stores Jan. 19, and it looks like a total dupe for the Amazing Pan.

The Aldi Find isn’t being marketed by the company as a dupe, but the similarities are hard to ignore.

From pastel colors to non-stick capabilities, here’s how the Awesome Pan stacks up to the Always Pan.

Courtesy of Aldi

Design & Materials

Always Pan and Awesome Pan: nontoxic, nonstick; made without PFOA or PTFE; aluminum body for equal heat distribution; modular lid design.

Always Pan: Made with an “exclusive non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating,” per the Our Place website.

Awesome Pan: Made with a Fusion Ti nonstick coating.

Courtesy of Aldi

Tap