Aldi Launched A $25 Always Pan Dupe That’s $120 Cheaper Than The OG

Our Place’s Always Pan is known as a must-have. Soon, Aldi shoppers can buy a similar pan for a fraction of the price. Crofton’s Awesome Pan lands in Aldi stores Jan. 19, and it looks like a total dupe for the Amazing Pan.

The Aldi Find isn’t being marketed by the company as a dupe, but the similarities are hard to ignore.

From pastel colors to non-stick capabilities, here’s how the Awesome Pan stacks up to the Always Pan.