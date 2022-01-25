Aldi launched the Crofton Awesome Pan, which looks like a pretty good dupe for Our Place’s Always Pan, on Jan. 19 for $120 less than the Insta-famous pan. After its release, fans of the aesthetic cookware flocked to their nearest locations to scoop up the limited-time Aldi Find, but those who weren’t able to secure the bag — er, pan — are wondering if they’re totally out of luck. If you’re you’ve got questions about a possible Aldi Awesome Pan restock, here’s what you need to know about the special buy from Crofton.

If it’s been a minute since your last Aldi visit, you’re gonna want to swing by before its too late, because the Crofton Awesome Pan is a limited-time item. With a price tag of only $24.99 (compared to the $145 Always Pan), the Awesome Pan is available in three matte colors — Dusty Blue, Steam, and Black — and comes with many of the same perks as the IG-famous Always Pan.

The Awesome Pan is available for a limited time at Aldi stores nationwide, and you can buy it in stores and online via Instacart at select locations. The Awesome Pan rolled out Jan. 19 at Aldi locations nationwide as part of its weekly Aldi Finds collection, which includes specialty items that range from unique foods to home goods to other household and lifestyle products. Aldi Finds are typically available for a limited time only, and often tie into a particular season or theme.

The Awesome Pan is no different. If you don’t see any in store, you might be out of luck. An Aldi spokesperson tells Elite Daily, “As an Aldi Find, the Crofton Awesome Pan is available for a limited time and while supplies last.” Looking forward, though, the spokesperson adds, “We’re continuously releasing new Aldi Finds each week, so there’s always something new for everyone.”

While an immediate Awesome Pan restock seems unlikely, you can keep your eyes peeled for more Aldi Finds that drop weekly.

If you do manage to get your hands on an Awesome Pan (or just want to know why they were snapped up so quickly), here’s how it compares to the Always Pan. Both pans are nontoxic and made without PFOA or PTFE. The pans are both nonstick — which the Awesome Pan gets from its Fusion Ti nonstick coating — have heat-resistant handles, and aluminum bodies for equal heat distribution. Of course, with a heftier price tag, the the Always Pan does have some perks you’re not going to find on the $25 Aldi Find, like a complimentary steamer basket, pour spouts, and a built-in spoon rest.

Because the future of the Awesome Pan is still uncertain, if you’re in the market for a new IG-worthy pan, make sure to grab yours at Aldi ASAP before they’re gone for good. And if you’d rather go for the OG, you can also snap up the Always Pan online.

