Burger King Is Testing Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets For A Royal AF Snack

Burger King is firing up a fan-favorite item for the first time since 2011. If you remember the fast food chain’s Crown-Shaped Nuggets, you’ve probably spent many a day wondering why BK would stop making such a regal food item. Well, get ready live the crown-shaped nugget life again, because Burger King’s 2021 Crown-Shaped Chicken Nugget test run is happening. Here's what you should know about the return you've been a decade for.

After a 10-year wait, Burger King's Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets will be sold in 25 select restaurants in Miami, Florida, beginning on Monday, May 17, according to an email from Burger King to Elite Daily. BK customers in the Miami area will be able to order the much-missed Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets in a 10-piece size (with two dipping sauces) for $1.49. It's not clear how long the limited-time test run will last, but if it goes well, you could see Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets in even more cities. Burger King tells Elite Daily the company hopes to officially launch the Crown-Shaped Nuggets nationwide if the nuggets perform well in Florida, although it's unclear whether it would be a permanent or limited-time launch.

If you need a refresher on the bite-sized Crown-Shaped Nuggets, they feature white meat chicken coated in a homestyle-seasoned breading. And, of course, they wouldn't be crowns without their three point shape at the top of the nuggets.

Burger King debuted its Crown-Shaped Nuggets in 2006. Five years later, the chain discontinued the chicken-y goodness. Since then, fans have expressed a major desire to see the Crown-Shaped Nuggets come back to the menu. From a 2017 petition on Change.org to plenty of tweets mourning the loss of the beloved menu offering, fans have been asking for a return for years.

Since the reign of Crown-Shaped Nuggets ended in 2011, Burger King has served up other innovative chicken nuggets, such as the fan-favorite Spicy Chicken Nuggets and its Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries, which were limited-time offers. Hot tip: You can still buy Burger King's regular Chicken Fries.

While you'll need to wait to see if Burger King's Crown-Shaped Nuggets return nationwide in the future, you can still chow on some regular 10-Piece Chicken Nuggets from BK — and, of course, you can score Crown-Shaped Nuggets if you're in Miami. When you make a Burger King run, remember to follow the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.