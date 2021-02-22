There's another chicken sandwich on the horizon, and it could be the next bite to break the internet. Burger King is hopping on the bandwagon with a new Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich. Although your mouth might already be watering for the new BK bite, you may also be wondering if Burger King's Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich will replace its Original Chicken. Here's what to know about the menu switch.

Burger King announced its new Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich on Wednesday, Feb. 17, but the breaded chicken goodness actually got its beginnings in 2019 when the company began working on the recipe. There was even a limited test run of the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich at select Burger King locations in September 2020 (and some locations still have it as a test item), which must have gone well since it'll be dropping nationwide sometime in 2021. As of publication, there is no national release date for the sandwich, so fans will have to stand by for more details — or hope their location is testing it.

With a new chicken sammie on the way, you may be wondering what will happen to the current lineup. According to Burger King, the Original Chicken Sandwich, which launched in 1979 with its signature oblong shape and sesame seed bun, will not be replaced by the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich. Instead, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Bacon Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be leaving the menu when the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich launches. The Crispy Chicken Jr. Sandwiches, however, will remain unchanged and be available on the BK Value Menu. Basically, there will still be plenty of chicken sandwiches available when the new offering launches.

Courtesy of Burger King

When the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich does arrive, you can look forward to your choice of original or spicy hand-breaded white chicken breast served on a toasted potato bun with deli pickles and a signature sauce. You'll also have the option to add iceberg lettuce and tomatoes if no sandwich of yours is complete without all the toppings.

When you grab your favorite BK bites, keep in mind the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31, which include avoiding any unnecessary errands. If possible, opt for delivery or curbside pick-up. If you do go inside a Burger King, wear a face mask, keep at least a 6-foot distance from others where possible, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store and before digging in.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.