As you start celebrating a close of the bizarre year that was 2020, Burger King is ringing in 2021 early with a new menu featuring some classic bites on the cheap. The launch of Burger King’s new $1 Your Way menu for 2021 is coming soon, and the fast food chain is giving fans a chance to grab an item for free. Here’s what to know about the sweet deals heading to BK.

Burger King announced its new $1 Your Way menu and promo on Monday, Dec. 21, and it includes a few options. Starting Monday, Dec. 28, you can get the classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Jr. sandwich, Value Fries, or a Value Soft Drink, each for $1, for a limited time at participating BK locations. If that wasn’t enough, Burger King is depositing $1 in select customers’ Venmo accounts through Dec. 28. While the promo is totally random, to be eligible, you'll need to have your Venmo handle on social media and have opted in to receive communication from Burger King to have a chance at a free deposit.

As of publication, the Your Way menu won't be available on any third-party delivery apps, so you'll need to order it for delivery or pick-up on the Burger King website or on the Burger King app.

Courtesy of Burger King

It's unclear how long the Your Way menu will be available at Burger King as there's no official end date, but since it's a limited-time offering, you may want to order sooner rather than later.

When you head over to Burger King, remember to check Burger King's coronavirus guidelines and follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. They include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands after handling your to-go packaging.

