Obama Was Apparently Listening To All The Same Music As You This Year

Your end-of-year playlist is about to get a boost of bangers thanks to none other than former President Barack Obama. If you thought his summer 2021 playlist was fire, you’ll want to cue up Barack Obama’s 2021 music list that’s filled with his favorite songs of the year. You might even realize you have more in common than you thought with the former POTUS, because his 2021 soundtrack includes tracks from Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

Obama took to Instagram and Twitter to share his lineup of favorite tunes on Friday, Dec. 17, and his list is full of familiar bops. “I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” he wrote.

The playlist features 27 songs and spans genres like singer-songwriter jams to rock, rap, and blues. Some of the songs include Lil Nas X’s hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Nobody” by Nas featuring Lauryn Hill, “Rumors” by Lizzo featuring Cardi B, and Parquet Courts’ “Walking At A Downtown Pace.”

The former commander-in-chief wants to help spice up your jam sessions with his picks, adding at the the end of his IG post: “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist.”

To listen to Obama’s personal best of 2021 playlist right away, stream it on Spotify.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obama has always been open about his love of music, and the man’s got good taste. On July 10, he shared a 2021 summer playlist full of 38 of his favorite jams, including throwbacks and recent hits. At the time, he hyped songs like Drake and Lil Baby’s “Wants and Needs,” “Good Days” by SZA, Rihanna’s 2017 track “Desperado,” and “Straightenin’” by Migos.

In addition to his love for music, Obama has regularly voiced his appreciation for movies, books, and TV shows by sharing annual lists of his favorites since leaving office in 2017. Obama unveiled his fave 2021 songs on the heels of his other year-end roundups, his favorite movie list and year-end book list, which he posted on Dec. 15 and 16.

“Art always sustains and nourishes the soul,” Obama shared in his Dec. 15 Instagram post, highlighting music and storytelling as ways “to connect even when we were cooped up.”

With all of the former POTUS’ 2021 picks out, it’s time to close out the year by listening to “Montero” on repeat, just like Obama.