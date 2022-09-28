As September comes to a close, it’s time to start prepping your home for the best season of the year: fall (I said what I said). You don’t even need to plan a separate trip to get all your seasonal decor, because you can do it on your grocery run. Aldi’s fall and Halloween finds are stocked with all the essentials you could need, like candles, mugs, and houseplants — not to mention a spook-tacular selection of Halloween decor that screams “festive” (lookin’ at you Hocus Pocus Squishmallows). No matter how you choose to decorate for the season, there are seriously so many fall and Halloween goodies to choose from on your next trip to Aldi.

Thanks to the store’s lineup of festive seasonal finds, you can decorate for fall according to your style — whether you want to transfer your home into a haunted house, or you want to give your cozy quarters that countryside cottagecore ~aesthetic~, Aldi has all the mugs, garland, candles, and decor pieces you could need. There are even some festive Squishmallows inspired by your favorite Halloween characters up for grabs, and that doesn’t even scratch the surface of what’s to come. The best part is, Aldi Finds update weekly, so you can always keep an eye out for something new.

If you’re not sure where to start, this list of Aldi’s fall and Halloween decor might give you some ideas on how to decorate your space for the season.

Crofton Halloween Mug ($3.99) Aldi Available in a Pumpkin, “Witch’s Brew” Cauldron, “Happy Fall Y’all”, and “Resting Witch Face” designs, this ceramic mug from Crofton can hold up to 11 ounces of your fave fall sips.

Huntington Home Ceramic Pumpkin Candle ($7.99) Aldi Fill your home with the sweet scent of pumpkin — with a twist. The Huntington Home Ceramic Pumpkin Candles comes in three colors, and each color comes with its own irresistible scent, too. The black candle is reminiscent of delicious pumpkin nut bread, the white candle gives off major roasted pumpkin marshmallow vibes, and the orange candle is infused with a festive pumpkin and salted caramel aroma.

Huntington Home Halloween Bats ($9.99) Aldi This set of decorative bats from Huntington Home includes eight bats (3 large and 5 small) that can be mounted on your walls for a simple yet spooky vibe.

Huntington Home Fabric Pumpkins ($4.99) Aldi You can’t decorate for fall without some pumpkins, and these fabric pumpkins from Huntington Home are the adorable autumnal touch your home has been missing. Available in an assortment of colors, including white, brown, checkered, and more, snag them in a medium 2-pack or a small 5-pack.

Huntington Home Fall Garland ($6.99) Aldi When it comes to adding a simple touch, you can never go wrong with a garland. Luckily, Huntington Home’s collection of fall garlands are over six feet long, and come in five fall and Halloween-themed designs — Harvest Gnomes, Gather, Pumpkins, Halloween Gnomes, and Witch Hats.

KellyToy Halloween Squishmallows ($9.99) Aldi If you’re looking to grow your collection of Halloween Squishmallows even more, Aldi has got you covered. Inspired by Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, you can snag an 8-inch plush that’s made to look like Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie Man, Zero, or one of the Sanderson Sisters.

Heart To Tail Fall Character Pet Bed ($19.99) Aldi OK, this Fall Character Pet Bed from Heart To Tail is a need, not a want. And it’s available in a Bat, Pumpkin, Spider, or Monster design, so you can have your pick of the litter (sorry, I had to).

Harvest Fest Houseplant ($8.49) Aldi With three autumnal colors to choose from (terracotta, white, and green), each Harvest Fest Houseplant comes with a pumpkin-shaped base and a sweet seasonal message plastered on the front.

Huntington Home LED Floating Witch Hats ($9.99) Aldi It doesn’t get more festive than LED Floating Witch Hats from Huntington Home, y’all. Each strand comes with three all black or orange, purple, and black light up witch hats connected to a 9.8-foot cord.

Huntington Home Nostalgic Truck, Tree or Gnome ($12.99) Aldi Trinket lovers, this one’s for you. The hand-painted ceramic Truck, Tree, and Gnome figurines from Huntington Home are a charming decor piece that light up with LED lights, and the best part is, they’re small enough to go just about anywhere.

Huntington Home 2-Pack Towel Set ($4.99) Aldi Starting Oct. 5, you can score this 2-pack towel set from Huntington Home. Each set includes two soft and absorbent towels, and there are four sayings to choose from: “Hello Pumpkin,” “Talk Turkey To Me,” “Hello Fall,” and “Happy Harvest.” Gnome stans will want to opt for “Hello Fall.”

Huntington Home 3-Wick Candle ($3.99) Aldi Candles are essential to fall, and Huntington Home has a variety of festive 14-ounce 3-wick candles to pick from on Oct. 5. Each made with a soy blend, you can fill your home with messages like “Hey boo-tiful” and “If you’ve got it, haunt it,” or stick to the Halloween classics with a simple Hocus Pocus or Monster Mash candle.

Benton's Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit ($7.99) Aldi Complete with pre-baked chocolate cookies, pre-made icing, and candy treats for decorating, the Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit from Benton’s not only works as decor, but makes for a tasty treat, too. You can pick yours up starting Oct. 5.

Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment ($4.29) Aldi No Halloween party is complete without a cheese spread. Luckily, you can keep yours festive with the Halloween Cheese Assortment from Emporium Selection, which is available starting Oct. 5 in three spook-tastic flavors — Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale, Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, and Freaky Franken Sage Derby.

Anker Art Pumpkin Decorating Kit ($2.99) Aldi With the Anker Art Pumpkin Decorating Kit, you can totally trick out your pumpkins — no carving required. Each kit comes packed with stickers, paint, and more to create a Shark, Mermaid, Unicorn, Dinosaur, Spider, Monster, or Day of the Dead design, so you can have all the fun of pumpkin decorating with none of the mess. The themed kits hit stores on Oct. 5.

Day of the Dead Succulent Assorted Varieties (Prices Vary) Aldi Halloween isn’t the only holiday on people’s minds. According to History.com, Día de los Muertos (or the Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday that welcomes back the souls of the deceased for a brief reunion from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. Families who celebrate offer the spirits a sugar skull made in honor of departed loved ones. If you celebrate the holiday, starting Oct. 5, you can get in the Día de los Muertos spirit with a Day of the Dead Assorted Succulent, which is available in a black, green, or blue pot and various succulent styles.

Mini Day of the Dead Air Plant Assorted Varieties (Prices Vary) Aldi On Oct. 5, you can keep the Día de los Muertos celebrations going with a Mini Day of the Dead Air Plant, which comes with an air plant in a black, white, pink, or purple sugar skull-decorated pot.

It’s hard to believe, but there’s even more goodies where that came from, so make sure to stop and stock up on your fall essentials ASAP, because the season — and the Aldi Finds — will be gone before you know it.