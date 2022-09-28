As September comes to a close, it’s time to start prepping your home for the best season of the year: fall (I said what I said). You don’t even need to plan a separate trip to get all your seasonal decor, because you can do it on your grocery run. Aldi’s fall and Halloween finds are stocked with all the essentials you could need, like candles, mugs, and houseplants — not to mention a spook-tacular selection of Halloween decor that screams “festive” (lookin’ at you Hocus PocusSquishmallows). No matter how you choose to decorate for the season, there are seriously so manyfall and Halloween goodies to choose from on your next trip to Aldi.
Thanks to the store’s lineup of festive seasonal finds, you can decorate for fall according to your style — whether you want to transfer your home into a haunted house, or you want to give your cozy quarters that countryside cottagecore ~aesthetic~, Aldi has all the mugs, garland, candles, and decor pieces you could need. There are even some festive Squishmallows inspired by your favorite Halloween characters up for grabs, and that doesn’t even scratch the surface of what’s to come. The best part is, Aldi Finds update weekly, so you can always keep an eye out for something new.
If you’re not sure where to start, this list of Aldi’s fall and Halloween decor might give you some ideas on how to decorate your space for the season.
It’s hard to believe, but there’s even more goodies where that came from, so make sure to stop and stock up on your fall essentials ASAP, because the season — and the Aldi Finds — will be gone before you know it.