Add a little... spice.
Astrology’s complexities don’t stop at personality traits; they can also extend to flavors. Each of the seven traditional planets is associated with a taste, so the planet that rules your zodiac sign likely influences your taste buds quite a bit.
If you’ve ever wondered why you love spicy food or sugary snacks so much, your zodiac sign may have the answer:
As the fiery hot cardinal sign of the zodiac, it comes as no surprise that your go-to flavor is aggressive spiciness. Since Mars is your ruling planet, you like to indulge in foods that pack a punch; the more intense the flavor, the better.